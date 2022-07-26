SAA Man of the Year

Seth Stanley, who recently completed his eligibility at Hendrix College, was named the SAA Man of the Year for the 2021-22 school year.

 Courtesy of Hendrix College

The Southern Athletic Association named Hendrix men’s basketball player Seth Stanley as the SAA Man of the Year on June 17. Earlier this year concluding his final season, Stanley was also named the SAA Player of the Year.

During his four years at Hendrix, Stanley competed in 89 games for the Orange and Black, playing over 2,880 minutes. He received over 30 athletic and academic awards, receiving numerous player of the week awards and first-team accolades.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.