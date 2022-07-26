The Southern Athletic Association named Hendrix men’s basketball player Seth Stanley as the SAA Man of the Year on June 17. Earlier this year concluding his final season, Stanley was also named the SAA Player of the Year.
During his four years at Hendrix, Stanley competed in 89 games for the Orange and Black, playing over 2,880 minutes. He received over 30 athletic and academic awards, receiving numerous player of the week awards and first-team accolades.
During his inaugural season for the Warriors, Stanley was named the SAA Newcomer of the Year. He was also named to the first team All-SAA three times during his career. He consistently ranked in the top five of the SAA for almost every category and finished first in free throw percentage (84.1) and 3 pt field-goal percentage (42.5). He also made his way into the top 100 across the entire NCAA Division III for free throw attempts, free throws made, free-throw percentage, points per game, 3-point field-goals per game, 3-point field-goal percentage, total 3 pt field-goals made, and total points.
Not only did he spend countless hours on the court but he gave his limited time back to the community. Seth Stanley helped provide and deliver Christmas gifts to senior adults, read books to elementary school children, assisted in multiple book sales at the local public library right off of campus, and worked with local law enforcement as a volunteer in the Drug Abuse and Prevention Program.
In the classroom, the Rogers native excelled and graduated Summa Cum Laude (meaning he maintained at least a 3.95 grade point average). Stanley was also a four-time All SAA Academic Honor Roll recipient. He graduated with Distinction in Economics and Business.
From the SAA:
It served as an outstanding capstone to one of the best careers in SAA basketball history.
Stanley is not only one of the most outstanding young men to ever play basketball at Hendrix, but he has also left his mark in the SAA as one of the most prolific scorers in conference history. He holds the single-game SAA scoring record of 61 points (vs. Rhodes 2020), the single-season SAA scoring record of 697 points (2019-20), and the career SAA scoring record of 1,635 points (while doing so in far less games for his career due to COVID).
Stanley has received numerous awards and honors for his efforts on the basketball court including being selected to the NABC-Reese’s Division III College All-Star Game, the NABC All-District 6 first team, the D3hoops.com All-Region 6 second team, the 2021-22 SAA Player of the Year, a 3-time All-SAA first team member, a 3-time SAA All-Tournament team member, the 2018-19 SAA Newcomer of the Year, the Great Lakes Invitational All-Tournament Team, and countless SAA Player of the Week awards.
He has also received recognition multiple times for his efforts in the classroom as well including being a 4-time SAA Academic Honor Roll recipient, a member of the Hendrix College Dean’s List during each semester of enrollment and graduated from Hendrix with Honors and Distinction. He has also been recognized by the NABC as a 2-time member of the Honors Court (only juniors and seniors are eligible).
While the academic and athletic awards speak for themselves, what truly separates Seth from his peers is his personality and character. Not only has he dedicated himself to his sport and to his academics, but he has also dedicated what little free time he had to the service of others, both young and old, through the numerous community service and volunteerism activities listed above.
Stanley has been one of the most selfless and authentic individuals to ever compete in the SAA and is genuinely admired and respected by not only all of his teammates and coaches, but his competitors as well. He is truly a coach’s dream and has been the greatest representative of Hendrix and our athletic department over the last four years. We cannot think of anyone more deserving of this award than Seth Stanley.
Embarking on its second season as members of the ASUN, the Central Arkansas softball team unveils the conference slate of games for the spring of 2023. After a successful first campaign that saw the Bears bring home an ASUN West title, the schedule reveals some fresh faces and new destinations, as well as some familiar foes.
“We’re happy with the way the schedule has turned out,” Head coach Jenny Parsons said of the schedule. “We get to see some of the teams we didn’t get to last year, really test ourselves as we chase a regional, our team is excited for the challenge.”
After dominating the ASUN West last season to the tune of a 13-2 record, the upcoming spring will feature several more games against the East, as the schedule evens out and the division lines blur. The conference portion of the schedule will start on March 17th with a matchup at North Alabama, against whom the Bears finished 3-1 last season, with a win over the Lions in the ASUN Championship.
The first home series of the ASUN slate will feature the North Florida Ospreys. After facing off against the Ospreys in Jacksonville, Fla., last season, the Bears will get a first crack at North Florida at Farris Field on March 24th. Additionally, Central Arkansas will take on Florida Gulf Coast at home in April, getting another shot at the Eagles after dropping last season’s series in Fort Myers.
Also from the East, the Bears will host a series against the reigning ASUN Champion Liberty Flames on April 21st. Finally, one new road opponent from the other side of the conference is Jacksonville University, a brand-new face for the Bears to battle. Out of the West, the Bears will face Bellarmine and Jacksonville State on the road, before closing the regular season with a home series against Lipscomb starting May 5th.
Following the eight-week regular season, the conference tournament will take place from May 9th-13th, crowning a champion for the 2023 spring. After being hosted in Jacksonville, Fla., last year, the tournament moves to DeLand, Fla., this season, closing the ASUN season on the campus of Stetson.
