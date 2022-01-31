Hendrix defeated Sewanee for the second time in seven days following Sunday's, 72-61, win inside Juhan Gymnasium. The Warriors won their third-straight Southern Athletic Association game overall and fourth-consecutive contest over the Tigers.
Seth Stanley scored a game-high 25 points for Hendrix (13-7, 6-3 SAA) for the second time in a week against Sewanee (5-12, 2-6 SAA). He shot 7 of 12 overall, 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Sean Coman added 15 points in the win on 3 of 5 shooting from 3 and a perfect 6 of 6 mark from the foul line. Alex Conrad had 10 points on 5 of 10 shooting inside the arc.
Conrad dished out a game-high four assists, while Jack Eaton had three.
The Warriors shot 44.2 percent (23 of 52) overall, 47.1 percent (8 of 17) from distance and 90 percent (18 of 20) from the stripe.
Hendrix outrebounded the Tigers, 31-30. Each team had seven offensive boards. The Warriors forced 14 turnovers, leading to 22 points. Hendrix held an edge in fastbreak points, 8-2.
Colin Kahl ended with 15 points on 5 of 9 shooting overall in the loss.
Luka Aviliani and John Crump each scored 11 points in defeat. Each player shot 3 of 6 overall. Crump was 2 of 3 from distance.
Aviliani shot 5 of 5 from the stripe and Kahl 4 of 4, as Sewanee connected on 92.3 percent (12 of 13) of its attempts.
The Tigers shot 41.5 percent (22 of 53) overall and 21.7 percent (5 of 23) from 3.
Hendrix opened the second half on a 20-6 run, turning a four-point halftime deficit into a 45-35 advantage with 13:22 to play after Stanley drained three free throws.
The Warriors outscored Sewanee in the second half 47-32, shooting 56.5 percent (13 of 23) from the floor, 60 percent (6 of 10) from behind the arc and 93.8 percent (15 of 16) from the foul line.
Hendrix travels to Oglethorpe on Friday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Sewanee defeated Hendrix, 68-57, on Sunday in Southern Athletic Association action inside Juhan Gymnasium.
Kinsley Logan, Ellie Treanton, Keisha Phillips and Lilly Phillips each scored 12 points for the Tigers. Treanton shot 3 of 7 from deep. K. Phillips was 5 of 9 from the field inside the arc.
Logan dished out four assists.
Sewanee (7-12, 2-7 SAA) shot 46 percent (23 of 50) overall, 40.7 percent (11 of 27) from 3 and 78.6 percent (11 of 14) from the free-throw line.
Madi Pierce finished with a game-high 21 points, including an 8 of 11 mark from the charity stripe, for the Warriors. Alicia McCloria and Kelsey Korb each scored 10 points. Blysse Harmon pulled down a game-high nine rebounds and shot 5 of 8 from the stripe.
McCloria and Harmon each generated three steals, as the Orange and Black totaled 11.
Hendrix (7-11, 1-6 SAA) shot 38.6 percent (17 of 44) overall and attempted 28 free throws, making 18. The Warriors outrebounded the Tigers 31-29, including 9-7 on the offensive glass.
Hendrix travels to Oglethorpe on Friday. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.
Men’s Track and Field
Hendrix completed the final day of competition in the Principia Relays on Saturday inside the Crafton Athletic Center. The two-day competition was the only meet for the Warriors during the indoor season.
Ethan Armour finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.01 seconds, breaking his own Hendrix indoor record of 9.08 seconds set in the semifinals Friday. Michael Miller placed 20th in the one mile run in 4:56.86. Cooper Elliott was 20th in the 300-meter dash in 39 seconds.
Hendrix's 4x200-meter relay team finished fifth in 1:48.50.
The Warriors begin their outdoor season Feb. 26 taking part in the Mulerider Relays, hosted by NCAA Division II Southern Arkansas, starting at 8 a.m.
Women’s Track and Field
Hendrix completed the final day of competition in the Principia Relays on Saturday inside the Crafton Athletic Center. The two-day competition was the only meet for the Warriors during the indoor season.
Hendrix's Victoria Ortega placed seventh in the one-meter run with a time of 5:50.49. Alivia Allen finished eighth in the shot put after a heave of 10.91-meters. Allana Sisco came in 17th in the 300-meter dash in 49.46 seconds.
The Warriors begin their outdoor season Feb. 26 taking part in the Mulerider Relays, hosted by NCAA Division II Southern Arkansas, starting at 8 a.m.
