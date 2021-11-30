Hendrix, which is receiving votes for the Top 25, defeated Austin, 94-69, on Sunday inside Hughey Gymnasium.
The Warriors won their third-consecutive game in the series, including second in the last 14 days while scoring at least 89 points in all three contests, and improved to 4-0 this season against teams from the state of Texas.
Hendrix (6-1) tied a season-high in points and improved to 3-0 this season when scoring north of 90.
Jonathan Ryan and Sean Coman each scored 13 points, as five Warriors ended in double figures. Ryan shot 4 of 5 from the field. Each player was 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Reigning Southern Athletic Association Player of the Week Seth Stanley contributed 11 points, while Alex Conrad and Tyler Deithloff tallied 10 apiece. Conrad pulled down 11 rebounds in a double-double effort.
Deithloff had a career-high four steals, while Coman generated three. Conrad had two blocks.
The Warriors led for the final 46:41 of the game and sprinted past Austin (1-3) in the final 20 minutes, outscoring the ‘Roos 55-39 in the period while shooting 55.1 percent (17 of 32) from the floor, 50 percent (6 of 12) from beyond the arc and 79 percent (15 of 19) from the stripe.
Overall, Hendrix shot 46.4 percent (32 of 69), 48 percent (12 of 25) from 3-point range and 18 of 27 from the free-throw line.
The Warriors forced 22 turnovers, leading to 22 points, and held edges in rebounds (46-39), bench points (50-17), points in the paint (36-30) and fastbreak points (10-6).
Roman Strickland ended with 22 points on 9 of 17 shooting and a 3 of 5 effort from distance in the loss.
Jackson Rennie and Chase Antosca each had 10 points. Jason Jones Jr. pulled down 14 rebounds.
Austin shot 41.5 percent (27 of 65) overall but just 23.8 percent (5 of 21) from deep, including 1 of 12 in the first half. The ‘Roos were 10 of 16 from the stripe.
Hendrix travels to No. 18 Washington on Friday. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Hendrix defeated Centenary for the second time in 14 days following Sunday’s 55-46 win inside Grove Gymnasium.
The Warriors won their second-consecutive home game overall and eighth in a row over the Ladies, improving to 12-1 in the last 13 games in the series.
The Orange and Black allowed their fewest points in a game since a 64-45 win at Dallas on Dec. 14, 2018.
Kennedi Burns notched the first double-double of her career after finishing with 20 points and a career-high 14 rebounds in the win. She shot 7 of 13 overall and a perfect 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Madi Pierce added 16 points and eight rebounds. Jayla King pulled down 10 boards. Burns, Pierce and Caroline Wendt each had two steals.
Five Hendrix (3-4) players dished out two assists apiece.
The Orange and Black outscored Centenary (1-6) 18-8 in each of the first and second quarters and shot 87.5 percent (7 of 8) from the free-throw line in the former and 75 percent (6 of 8) inside the arc in the latter, helping build a 36-16 edge at intermission.
Hendrix’s largest lead of the game at 25 came with 4:21 left in the third quarter after an Alicia McCloria triple to make the score 45-20.
An Alana Jones old-fashioned 3-point play brought the Ladies within five at 49-44 with 3:41 left in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors responded with six-straight points to improve to 3-0 when allowing 52 or less.
Overall, the Warriors shot 34.4 percent (21 of 61) and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. Hendrix forced 15 turnovers, leading to 20 points, and held edges in points in the paint (32-12) and fastbreak points (8-0).
The Warriors scored 18 points off Ladies’ miscues through three quarters compared to none by Centenary.
Jones finished with nine points. Addy Tremie and Jennae Mayberry each had nine rebounds.
Centenary shot 24.6 percent (14 of 57) overall, 22.2 percent (4 of 18) from 3 and 77.8 percent (14 of 18) from the foul line.
Hendrix travels to Huntingdon on Dec. 5. Tip-off is set for noon.
