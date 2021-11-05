It’s the penultimate game during a disastrous season for the Hendrix College Warriors.
Instead of hosting the game at Crafton-Faulkner Field at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium, the Warriors play host to Millsaps on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Senior Night.
Injury-riddled Hendrix is coming off a 62-13 loss to Trinity on the road, and have lost five straight.
The Majors have won just two games on the season, most recently beating winless Sewanee 42-32 at home.
The other win, 42-21, came in Week 4 against Rhodes in Memphis, Tennessee.
Despite Millsaps having one more win, Hendrix coach Buck Buchanan said the two teams are about as evenly matched as they could be.
Both teams are dealing with numerous injuries and statistically, they are eerily similar.
The Majors are better at scoring, averaging 26.9 points per game to the Warriors’ 22.1 ppg, but defensively, Hendrix holds a slight edge, averaging two fewer points allowed this season.
That Millsaps offense is led by the Southern Athletic Association’s second-best passing attack, which is led by junior quarterback Kaleb Thompson.
However, freshman quarterback Brody Davis has been the starting quarterback, likely due to a Thompson injury.
Either way, Buchanan knows the offense could be a problem Saturday.
“I think they have a lot of big play potential,” he said. “That's what's kept them in a lot of football games and won their games. They're able to get the ball out to skill players in space. And again, I think that's what they'll try to do to us because that's what we didn't do well defending last week. I think that's one of the things that they've done really well.”
Speaking on the Millsaps defense, Buchanan said his Warriors need to be prepared for several looks.
“They throw a lot of things at you on defense,” he said. “They play a lot of man coverage. And they're very opportunistic, trying to get turnovers and try to get pressure. So again, I think both things are very similar. I think there's a lot of things that you're going to see from both teams, you know, with youth and injury and people stepping up and you know, I think it's gonna be a good matchup. I think that it's gonna boil down to limiting mistakes.”
Limiting mistakes will indeed be a key to a Hendrix victory, and with that Buchanan said the Warriors need to execute.
“We have to do the job that it takes to do,” he said. “Talking about that last week with our team even is, you have to be able to fail forward. We have got to find the things that we've done well, and we have to find the things that we've got to correct and continue to do the little things the best we can to try to limit the mistakes. Because if we can limit our mistakes, then we have a chance to execute. If we execute, then that's the name of the game in this situation.”
If the Warriors can execute and come out of Saturday’s game with a win, it will be Hendrix’s seventh win in the nine contests against Millsaps.
The Warriors currently ride a two-game winning streak over the Majors with a pair of road wins in Jackson, Mississippi.
Saturday’s game will kick off at 6 p.m. under the lights of War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
