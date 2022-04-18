Hendrix lost to Stevenson, 4-0, on Saturday in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Small College Beach Championship title round, presented by the United States Marine Corps, at Hickory Point Beach Volleyball Complex in Tavares, Florida.
The national runner-up finish is the best for any Warriors team.
Hendrix (18-9) was credited with a 5-0 victory, with each set 21-0, against the Mustangs in the final dual match of pool play earlier in the day after a coin flip.
Baseball
RV/RV Hendrix split Friday's doubleheader with Millsaps in Southern Athletic Association action at Warrior Baseball Field. The Warriors won game one, 6-5 in 11 innings, but dropped game two, 10-2.
In game one, Rally Miller was 3 for 5 with three RBI for Hendrix (25-10, 10-8 SAA).
John Henry Fowler (2-0) earned the win on the mound with two innings of relief, allowing one hit.
Avery Brock drove in three runs in the loss.
Nick Tarantino (1-2) took the loss on the mound for Millsaps (18-18, 8-10 SAA), giving up one earned run on one hit with three strikeouts and two walks, one intentional, in 1.1 innings of relief.
In game two, Mason Little and Case Page each drove in three runs for the Majors.
Millsaps' Wil Wood (7-2) went the distance on the mound, giving up two runs, one earned, on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Zach Marriott was 3 for 4 for the Warriors.
Hendrix's Jack Hodgins (8-2) pitched five innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts and a walk.
The Warriors face Belhaven in a doubleheader April 19 at USA Stadium in Millington, Tennessee. First pitch in game one is 2 p.m.
Softball
Hendrix split Friday's doubleheader with Millsaps in SAA action at Warrior Softball Field. The Warriors won game one, 2-1, but dropped game two, 5-3.
In game one, Aubrey Lee and Kelsey Sample each had two hits for Hendrix (18-16, 8-10 SAA).
Skyler Teague (7-2) went the distance in the circle for the win, allowing one earned run on five hits with two strikeouts.
Katelyn Norse had a solo homer for Millsaps (17-21, 11-7 SAA).
Hannah Derouen (2-4) took the loss in the circle, giving up one earned run on three hits with two strikeouts in two innings of relief.
In game two, Norse had two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Millsaps' Hayleigh Rogers (3-4) pitched five innings, giving up three runs, two earned, on six hits with a walk. Cassidy Thrash (one) earned the save with two innings of one-hit relief with a strikeout and three walks.
Grace Bryant was 3 for 4 for the Warriors. Gabby Naples had two hits. Lee drove in two.
Hendrix's Hailey Johnston (8-6) went the distance in the circle, giving up five runs, three earned, on 10 hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
The Warriors take part in the SAA Tournament pod round April 21-23.
Men’s Lacrosse
Rhodes defeated Hendrix, 17-8, on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams at Crain Field.
The Warriors are the No. 6 seed for the SAA Tournament and will travel to No. 3 seed Sewanee in the quarterfinals April 23. The Warriors defeated the Tigers, 11-10 in overtime, on the road April 8.
Four Lynx tallied two goals apiece. Will Perryman picked up 12 ground balls and was 18 of 23 on face offs.
Brendan Roberts (3-12) made 14 saves in the first 59:18 minutes in net for Rhodes (3-12, 3-3 SAA) before giving way to Josh Salisbury.
Maximus LaMendola scored a game-high three goals, his fifth hat trick this season, to go along with an assist for Hendrix (6-7, 2-4 SAA). Nick Quarles added two goals, while Marshall Gregg and Alec Davis each had one.
Dorfneilsen had two assists, and William Parsons had one.
The Warriors' Ian Domeika (6-7) went the distance between the pipes and registered 20 saves, his third contest with at least 20.
The Lynx were 25 of 25 on clears. Hendrix was 22 of 27.
Women’s Lacrosse
Hendrix dropped its season finale to Birmingham-Southern, 22-4, on Saturday in SAA action at Warrior Lacrosse Field.
Margot Peters ended with eight goals for the Panthers.
Grae Lee Paden (4-2) played the first half in net for Birmingham-Southern (9-8, 3-3 SAA) and made three saves before giving way to Jamie O'Melia, who recorded one stop, in the final 30 minutes.
Sophia Smith tallied two goals for the Warriors, while Lilah Biggers and Brenna Kuenzi each had one.
Alexis Williams (1-8) went the distance between the pipes for Hendrix (1-11, 0-6 SAA) and made 10 saves.
The Warriors held an edge in draw controls, 15-11.
