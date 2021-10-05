Hendrix used a Sydnee Pritchett goal in the 38th minute to defeat Texas Lutheran, 1-0, on Monday at Warrior Soccer Field.
The Warriors won their fourth-straight game overall.
Anna Grace Eichenberger found Pritchett (four) on the right side, and she beat Charleigh Phipps top shelf from 20 yards out for her second goal in as many days.
Monday marked the third-straight game Pritchett has recorded at least one point.
Pritchett ended with four shots, including two on frame. Eichenberger recorded three shots, while Sydney Wagner and Julia Dick each had two.
Eichenberger, Wagner and Skylar Baker netted one shot on goal each.
Anna Claire Lewis (4-1-1) tied a career-high with seven saves in her second clean sheet this season.
Her sixth save, coming at the 67:45 mark, was the 100th of her career, making her only the sixth player in program history to reach the century mark.
Hendrix (6-2-1) outshot Texas Lutheran (3-6), 10-5, in the first 45 minutes.
Savannah Rush totaled six shots in the loss.
Phipps (2-4) made four saves between the pipes in the loss.
Each team had three corner kicks.
Monday's game was rescheduled from the day before due to two weather delays Saturday postponing the Warriors' game against Millsaps to Sunday.
Hendrix resumes Southern Athletic Association play Friday when the Warriors host Oglethorpe in the third of four-consecutive games at Warrior Soccer Field. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
