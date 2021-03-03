Hendrix's Seth Stanley has been named the Southern Athletic Association Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Stanley averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds in two wins against Rhodes. In the opening game, Stanley scored 21 points and made 73 percent of his attempts.
A day later, he added 19 points and a career-high 15 rebounds while hitting 60 percent of his shots.
Overall, Stanley has led Hendrix to wins in three of its last four games. He has averaged 19.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest this season.
The American Midwest Conference announced its All-Conference teams Tuesday in a release following the conclusion of the AMC Tournament championship game.
Four Central Baptist College men's basketball players, Tedrick Wolfe, Kelvin Robinson, Zach Hudson and Brevin Brimble were selected by the AMC as all-conference participants.
Wolfe earned first team honors after averaging 14.6 points per game, which led the team and was third in the AMC.
He also led the AMC in field goal percentage at .572 and was third in the conference shooting free throws at 76 percent. Wolfe was also third in steals per game (1.91), grabbed 5.4 rebounds per game, and scored 20 points to help lead CBC to their second AMC Tournament Championship in three years.
Robinson was selected to both the first team and the all-defensive team. He averaged 13.9 points per game, fourth in the AMC and ranked second in the conference in free throw percentage (.780) while also ranking fourth in steals per game with 1.87. Robinson also led the team with 65 assists and had 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists in the AMC Tournament Championship game win.
Hudson was a second team selection. He averaged 12.9 points per game, fifth in the AMC, and ranked ninth in free throw percentage and fourth in rebounds per game at 7.3, which led the team. He scored a career-high 25 points on 12 of 18 from the field to lead the Mustangs to an AMC Tournament Championship.
Brimble was an honorable mention selection. He averaged 9.3 points per game and led the conference in made 3-point field goals (57) and 3-point percentage (.419) and had 12 points and a pair of threes in the Mustangs' AMC tournament win over Columbia.
Hendrix attacker Alec Davis and goalkeeper Garrison Winter have been named the Southern Athletic Association (SAA) Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, the league office announced Monday.
Davis paced the Warriors offense with a league-high five goals in Hendrix's 12-5 win against Huntingdon on Feb. 27. Davis netted his first goal right before halftime.
In the final 30 minutes, Davis netted four goals on six shots. Overall, Davis has six goals through the first two games.
Winter posted 14 saves and stopped more than 70 percent of Huntingdon's shot attempts. He also grabbed one ground ball in the seven-goal win.
