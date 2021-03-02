Hendrix quarterback Miles Thompson and running back Kip VanHoose have been named to the most recent installment of Noontime Sports D3 Football Team of the Week, the publication announced Monday.
Thompson racked up 316 yards of total offense, including 244 through the air on 22 of 26 pass attempts.
He tossed two touchdowns against Austin (Texas) while adding 72 yards on 10 carries.
VanHoose rushed for a game-high 94 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns while catching three passes for 37 yards and one score.
Hendrix concludes its regular season Saturday at Trinity (Texas), with the winner securing the Southern Athletic Association (SAA) West Division title and a berth in the SAA championship game the following weekend at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
CBC Women’s Basketball
Three Central Baptist College Lady Mustangs were selected to the All-Conference teams by the American Midwest Conference, the AMC released Monday.
Holly Allen, Alexis Augustus and Izzy Arnold all earned selections to all-conference teams, with Arnold's name appearing on three different teams.
Allen earned second team honors after leading the team in scoring at 15.6 points per game, while also grabbing a career-high 5.2 rebounds per game and handing out 74 assists.
During the season she became the program's all-time leader in both points and assists and is the only player in program history with 1,000 points, 300 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals.
Augustus earned third team honors. She finished the season averaging 14.2 points per game on 51 percent shooting from the field while also grabbing 5.4 rebounds per game after missing all of last season with a torn ACL.
Arnold earned honorable mention honors and was also selected to the all-freshman team and all-defensive team.
She finished the season averaging 11.8 points per game with a team-high 82 assists, which put her with the third most assists by a freshman in a single-season and the sixth most ever in a single-season. She also led the team in steals with 59.
Softball
The American Midwest Conference announced their first softball players of the week for the 2021 season Monday and Central Baptist College shortstop Allison Seats was selected as the player of the week.
This mark's the fourth time in her career that she has been chosen as AMC player of the week and the second consecutive season in the first week in March.
Seats led the Mustangs offensively to a 4-1 week, earning wins over Ecclesia (2), Doane and Tabor.
Seats hit safely in all five games during the week, with eight hits, including four for extra bases.
She was also able to drive in six runs and score five herself.
CBC Academics
Over the last two weeks, the American Midwest Conference has announced the Academic All-Conference teams for winter sports. Central Baptist College had 10 athletes during the winter season that qualified for the Academic All-Conference honor.
In order to earn academic recognition from the AMC, a student has to be in at least their second semester and have a GPA of 3.0 or above.
The winter sports athletes to earn the honors are: Brian Mas (wrestling), Garret Finley (men’s basketball), Blake Bradshaw (men’s basketball), Macey Decker (women’s basketball), Lydia York (women’s basketball), Alexis McClaren (women’s basketball), Alaina Ellis (women’s basketball), Holly Allen (women’s basketball), Bri Wells (women’s basketball) and Riley Bridges (women’s basketball).
UCA Women's Soccer
The Central Arkansas women's soccer team had two players named player of the week, as Abby Gibson was named offensive player of the week and Zoe Van de Cloot was named defensive player of the week.
Gibson, a sophomore from Magnolia, Texas, scored two goals over the weekend against Southeastern Louisiana.
The midfielder put four shots on goal during the match and scored a full volley to give the Bears a 2-0 lead in the second half.
She also put one shot on goal against Nicholls in the Bears 1-0 victory as she played a through ball into the feet of a teammate, which led to a penalty kick for the Bears.
Van de Cloot, a freshman from Zoersel, Belgium, was named defensive player of the week for the second time this season.
The outside back scored the third goal against Southeastern as well as keeping two clean sheets against the Lady Lions and the Colonels.
Van de Cloot had two shots in two matches and played strong on the outside.
