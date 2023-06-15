x

Hendrix College Beach volleyball coach Ryan Havice and Conway HIgh School girls basketball coach Ashley Hutchcraft are the recipients of the 2023 Raymond Bright Awards. Pictured are, from left, John Ben Scherrey of Centennial Bank, Havice, former CHS teacher Doretta Bright and Hutchcraft. Mrs. Bright is the widow of Raymond Bright.

 Submitted

Hendrix College Beach Volleyball coach Ryan Havice has been presented with the seventh annual Raymond Bright Awards for the 2022-23 school year.

The awards, sponsored by Centennial Bank, are presented each year to both a college coach and a high school coach in the City of Conway.

