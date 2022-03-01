Hendrix continued its best start in program history and completed a four-game sweep of Saint Thomas with two wins Monday at Warrior Baseball Field.
The Warriors won the first game, 10-8, and second contest, 5-0.
Hendrix (11-0) passed Grinnell for the longest active win streak in Division III and is tied for the fifth longest across all NCAA divisions.
The Warriors, who improved to 10-0 at home, wrap up a 10-game homestand with a three-game series against DePauw on March 4-6. First pitch Friday is set for 5 p.m.
In game one, Hendrix overcame a 3-0 deficit. The Warriors trimmed the margin to one in the bottom of the third inning with RBI hits by Adam Bland and Rail Gilliam and tied the affair at four off a Bland two-run double in the fourth. A Gilliam sacrifice fly in the half-inning gave his team its first upper hand, 5-4.
The Celts retook the lead with three runs in the top of the fifth and sixth innings. Saint Thomas (2-9) knotted the contest courtesy of a Tristan Pitkin RBI double in the fifth. In the sixth, Noah Martinez scored on a Warriors' throwing error, which was followed by a Leo Galvan sacrifice fly.
Gilliam's second RBI single through the left side, coming in the bottom of the sixth, brought his team to within a run, 7-6.
The contest was tied for the third time with a Bland RBI single in the seventh. After he and Juan Pablo Leon advanced to third and second base, respectively, on a double steal, Bland took home two pitches later when Pitkin threw down to second and before the Celts could tag out Leon in a rundown, making the score 8-7.
A Jackson Olivi two-run double in the eighth proved to be the game-winner. A Galvan RBI ground out in the ninth trimmed his team's deficit to two, but Miles Schluterman punched out Pitkin and got Erik Garza to pop up in foul territory, ending the Celts' rally.
Gilliam ended 4 for 4 with three RBIs. Bland was 4 for 5 with four RBIs and four runs scored. Olivi drove in two. Owen Shaw and Rally Miller each scored twice.
Hendrix tied a program record with 18 hits, including five doubles.
Jacob Wagner made the start on the mound for the Warriors but got a no decision, allowing four earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts in four innings. Jackson Corrigan (1-0) threw three innings of relief for his first collegiate win, giving up two unearned runs on one hit with a strikeout and walk. Schluterman (1) earned his first collegiate save in his first collegiate appearance, surrendering an earned run on one hit with a strikeout.
Kyle Bearden was 3 for 5 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored in the loss. Galvan drove in three and Pitkin two.
Trey Escobedo started on the mound for Saint Thomas but earned a no decision after allowing two earned runs on five hits with a walk in two innings. Brady Watsen (1-1) took the loss after giving up three earned runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings of relief.
In game two, Hendrix scored its second 5-0 shutout of the Celts in as many days.
In the second inning, Olivi scored on the first of three Galvan errors in the game. A Tyler Webb RBI ground out gave the Orange and Black a two-run cushion after two innings.
Hendrix added three insurance runs in the third. Bland scored on a wild pitch. Drake Job walked with two outs and the bases loaded, one of five base on balls induced by Warriors' batters in the frame. Olivi scored in the next at-bat when Webb reached on a fielder's choice and Job advanced to second after Galvan's second error of the inning.
Shaw recorded his squad's only hit of the game, as Hendrix totaled seven free passes, including two by Olivi, who scored twice. Bland, Leon and Shaw each crossed home once.
For the first time in his career, David Blackburn (2-0) threw a complete game and posted a shutout. He tossed a three-hitter with as many strikeouts.
Isaac Odongo (0-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering four runs, two earned, on no hits with three strikeouts and four walks in two innings pitched. Eric Rodriguez allowed an unearned run and walked three in only two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen.
