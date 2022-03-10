Hendrix defeated Ozarks, 8-1, on Wednesday inside Hatcher Tennis Center.
The Warriors picked up their 14th-straight dual match victory over the Eagles, including 10th-consecutive in Conway.
Hendrix (3-4) swept the doubles matches. In No. 1 doubles, Eleanor Burks and Greer Ayers defeated Tatum Hatridge and Yadira Rodriguez of Ozarks (1-4), 8-1.
In No. 2 doubles, Emma Self and Avery Stephens dispatched Annie Nelligan and Kaitlin Gutierrez, 8-3. In No. 3 doubles, McKenzie McCready and Taylor Harbin dropped Jessica Gayle and Anna Ryan, 8-1.
In singles action, Burks, Ayers, Self and Stephens each won in straight sets. Burks won on the one-line over Rodriguez, 6-0 and 6-0. In No. 2 singles, Ayers defeated Gutierrez, 6-0 and 6-3.
In No. 3 singles, Self dropped Nelligan, 6-2 and 6-0, to move to 4-2 overall on the three-line. In No. 5 singles, Stephens took care of Ryan, 6-1 and 6-2.
In No. 6 singles, the Warriors' Sarah Morris improved to 1-0 overall with a three-set victory over Skylar Frazier, 6-3, 2-6 and 1-0 (10-7).
The Warriors snapped a streak of eight-straight losses in home dual matches.
Hendrix continues a homestand of five-straight, non-conference dual matches Friday against Howard Payne. First serve is set for 5 p.m.
