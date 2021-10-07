Hendrix improved to 19-3 all-time against Rhodes, including a perfect 10-0 inside Grove Gymnasium, following Wednesday's four-set Southern Athletic Association victory.
The Warriors defeated the Lynx by scores of 25-16, 31-33, 25-21 and 25-16.
Camryn Presley totaled match-highs in kills (16) and digs (22) for Hendrix (9-6, 6-2 SAA), which improved to 6-2 at home this season.
adie Walker followed up with 13 kills and a 0.355 hitting percentage. Sam Friedl registered 20 digs and Peyton Nance 12.
Claire Smith dished out 27 assists, while Kyler Greenlee recorded 14. Grace House had a season-high five solo blocks.
Nance netted a school-record five service aces in a four-set match and tied the overall program mark.
The Warriors totaled 10 service aces compared to only two for Rhodes (8-9, 2-6 SAA).
Shayla Garrison and Amber Williams each had a double-double in the loss. Garrison totaled 13 kills and 15 digs. Williams had 13 digs and 15 assists.
Maggie Mathis poured in 16 digs for the Lynx. Brenna Weyant dished out 24 assists.
Hendrix travels Saturday to Centre. First serve is set for 11 a.m.
