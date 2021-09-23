MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Hendrix won its fourth-consecutive match overall, including third-straight in Southern Athletic Association (SAA) action, Wednesday after defeating Rhodes in four sets by scores of 15-25, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-20 inside Mallory Gymnasium.
The Warriors improve to 18-3 all-time in the series.
"I am proud of the bounce-back mentality the girls showed tonight (after dropping the first set)," Hendrix head coach Brittany Newberry said. "Midweek matches are always tough, but they showed so much grit. We proved tonight that you can never count us out. I am excited to get back and prepare for this weekend."
In the win, reigning SAA Offensive Player of the Week Sadie Walker totaled 17 points and 16 kills, each ranking fifth in a four-set match in program history. She also had a 0.432 hitting percentage.
Sam Friedl's four service aces tied for the most in a four-game match in Hendrix (6-4, 3-0 SAA) history and were seventh most overall. Her 23 digs ranked as ninth most in a four-set match.
Claire Smith registered 23 assists in the victory, good for 10th most in a four-game match in program history.
The Warriors totaled 55 kills, tied for second most in a four-set match in Hendrix history and ninth most overall.
Newberry's squad recorded eight service aces, which ranked second in a four-game match in program history, and 45 assists and 155 swings, with each being the eighth most in a four-set match.
Camryn Presley notched her fourth double-double this season for the Orange and Black with 11 kills and 14 digs.
Loren Payne came up with a season-high 10 kills. Kyler Greenlee dished out 17 assists.
Shayla Garrison put up a double-double with 11 kills and as many digs in the loss. Marissa Hall had 27 digs. Brenna Weyant dished out 16 assists and Amber Williams 15.
Rhodes (7-5, 1-2 SAA) recorded a hitting percentage of just 0.164.
Hendrix returns to Grove Gymnasium for its next two league matches, starting Saturday when the Warriors try for their ninth-consecutive win over Millsaps. First serve is set for noon.
