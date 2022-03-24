Hendrix dropped a doubleheader against Huntingdon (Ala.) on Wednesday at Lucinda Samford Cannon Softball Field. The Warriors lost game one, 11-10 in eight innings, and game two, 4-3.
In game one, Annie Nolan batted 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the Hawks. Lydie Lewis was 3-for-4. Anna Vaughn, Miranda Treadway and Emma Spurlin each drove in two runs. Lewis, Brooke Stefankiewicz and Bailey Murphy each scored twice. Treadway walked three times.
Crimson Wells (6-1) earned the win in the circle with 1.2 innings of relief, allowing one hit with a strikeout.
Aubrey Lee was 3-for-4 at the plate for Hendrix (14-9). Avery Colclaser had a pair of hits. Kinsey Bryant and Kendyl Patton each drove in two runs. Lee, Andie Houser and Grace Bryant each scored twice.
Hailey Johnston (7-2) suffered the loss after pitching 1.2 innings out of the bullpen, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits with a strikeout.
In game two, Natalie Ritchey was 3-for-3 at the plate for Huntingdon (13-5). Emily Nieuwstraten drove in two. Stefankiewicz scored twice.
Katelyn Holcombe (7-1) pitched three innings of relief for the victory, giving up two earned runs on one hit with a strikeout and hit batter.
G. Bryant batted 2-for-2. Gabby Naples plated two. Patton, G. Bryant and Peyton Nance each scored a run.
Johnston (7-3) threw her second complete game this season despite the loss, surrendering four earned runs on 10 hits with three walks.
The Warriors continue their 15-game road trip and resume Southern Athletic Association play with a three-game series at Rhodes (Tenn.) April 2-3. First pitch in game one of the April 2 doubleheader is noon
