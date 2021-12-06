Hope (Mich.) defeated Hendrix, 75-71, in overtime on Saturday inside the Field House in the 37th annual Lopata Classic consolation game, hosted by Washington.
Jeff Bikus went for 18 points on 3 of 7 shooting from deep and a 5 of 6 clip from the free-throw line to go along with six rebounds for the Flying Dutchmen. Noah Hedrick ended with 15, while Sam Ver Steeg and Jaxon Halbert had 11 and 10, respectively. Joshua Lilja grabbed eight rebounds.
Hope (4-3) shot 37.1 percent (26 of 70) overall, 30 percent (9 of 30) from 3-point range and 77.8 percent (14 of 18) from the free-throw line.
Seth Stanley, the winner of the last two Southern Athletic Association Player of the Week awards, recorded 26 points, his fourth game of 25 or more this season, for the Warriors. He shot 7 of 17 overall, made three treys and was 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Sean Coman scored nine points for the second time in as many days for Hendrix (6-3). Jackson Parks had eight points. Alex Conrad grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds.
Coman and Carl Fitch each shot 3 of 4 from the charity stripe, as their team finished 21 of 28 for a 75 percent clip.
The Warriors shot 54.2 percent (13 of 24) from the floor, including 50 percent (4 of 8) from beyond the arc, in the first 20 minutes, propelling the Warriors to a 37-32 upper hand at halftime.
Hendrix finished 36.1 percent (22 of 61) overall from the field. The Warriors forced 14 turnovers, leading to 16 points. Hendrix also held edges in points in the paint (28-26) and fastbreak points (14-4).
Hendrix travels to Division II Arkansas Tech for an exhibition game at 11 a.m. Dec. 15.
Women’s Basketball
Huntingdon defeated Hendrix, 58-50, on Sunday inside Roland Arena. The Hawks snapped the Warriors' two-game win streak.
Hendrix (3-5) overcame a 10-point, first half deficit with a 10-0 run in the third quarter which lasted 2:13, taking its first lead, 27-26, when Caroline Wendt made the first of two free throws.
The Warriors tied the game at 26 following a Rachel Woppman and-one. Wendt scored four of her team's final seven points of the stretch, as a made free throw gave her team a 28-26 upper hand with 6:17 left in the period, and her steal led to Woppman's old-fashioned 3-point play.
Madi Pierce scored five of Hendrix's final seven points of the third quarter, tying the affair at 35 with one minute remaining after canning a trey. However, Huntingdon (3-4) scored the first 12 points of the fourth quarter to pull away. Alicia McCloria drained a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left to bring the Warriors within five at 55-50, but her team would get no closer. The Hawks shot 46.2 percent (6 of 13) from the floor, made both 3-point field goals and attempted 18 free throws, converting nine of them, in the period.
Alina Shoemaker totaled 19 points and was 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line to go along with five rebounds for Huntingdon. Cassidy Campbell grabbed nine rebounds.
The Hawks shot 46.2 percent 30 percent (18 of 60) overall, 36.8 percent (7 of 19) and 51.7 percent (15 of 29) from the charity stripe.
Pierce ended with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Wendt totaled eight points and a season-high 11 rebounds, including a career-best nine on the offensive glass and six in the final 20 minutes.
Woppman, Jayla King and reigning Southern Athletic Association Player of the Week Kennedi Burns scored seven points apiece. King also hauled in 10 rebounds, as Hendrix won the battle of the boards 45-39, including 19-14 on the offensive glass. Pierce, King and Mia Maxwell each grabbed three offensive rebounds.
The Warriors held edges in points in the paint (22-20) and second chance points (16-11).
Hendrix returns to Grove Gymnasium for two games in as many days against Mississippi University for Women. Tip-off on Dec. 16 is set for 6 p.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 17.
