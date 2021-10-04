RV/RV Centre (Kentucky) defeated Hendrix, 42-21, on Saturday in the Southern Athletic Association (SAA) opener for both teams at Farris Stadium.
Trentin Dupper registered 290 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns for Centre (4-0, 1-0 SAA). He completed 14-of-20 passes for 196 yards and three scores with an interception in addition to 94 rushing yards on six carries and a touchdown.
Patric Edwards carried 14 times for 75 yards and a score for the Colonels. Will McDaniel also rushed for a touchdown.
Jordan Gunter caught four balls for 104 yards and a touchdown for Centre. Sam Murray and Greer Stone also made touchdown receptions.
Oliver Hunter recorded two sacks for the Colonels. Keanan John had an interception.
Hunter Holden and Parker Wells combined to go 16-of-34 through the air for 155 yards for Hendrix (1-3, 0-1 SAA). Holden threw a touchdown pass and was picked once.
Quentin Tolbert averaged 6.3 yards per carry on seven rushes and scored once for the Warriors. Rayfield Conley also scored a rushing touchdown.
Christian Gadison hauled in seven catches for 61 yards for the Orange and Black. Chris Childress caught four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Danlton Lindelof totaled 10 tackles for Buck Buchanan's defense. Seth Hakanson and Parker Turley each had two tackles for loss. Nathan Hahn made an interception.
Hendrix hosts RV/RV Birmingham-Southern (Ala.) on Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. CT.
