RICHMOND, Virginia — For the 14th-straight semester, the Hendrix men's and women's swimming and diving teams each have earned a College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Team honor for their efforts in the classroom, CSCAA executive director Greg Earhart announced Tuesday.
The men's team earned the honor after posting a GPA of 3.03 in Fall 2021, while the women's team compiled a 3.02.
"Coach Tony Marleneanu has done a very nice job," CSCAA executive director Greg Earhart said. "These 44 men and women are some of the best ambassadors that Hendrix and the Southern Athletic Association could ask for."
In total, 728 teams from 450 colleges and universities earned the honor.
Founded in 1922, the CSCAA is the nation's first organization of college coaches.
The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy and professional development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.