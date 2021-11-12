The Hendrix College Warriors are rounding out the fall portion of the 2021 regular season with an opponent that they’ve already played this season.
The Warriors (2-7, 1-5 Southern Athletic Association) travel to Sewanee, Tennessee, to take on the Sewanee Tigers for the second time after beating the Tigers, 49-27, in a nonconference contest at Crafton-Faulkner Field at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
On the road this time, Hendrix coach Buck Buchanan said this game will be more of a challenge.
“We don't feel like Swanee is the same team we played. It’s the same name of the team, but it's not the same team we played because they adjusted a lot of really good things,” he said. “Just in how they approach the game and how their offense is playing with the players that they have healthy. So in what aspect, yeah, it's good to have some confidence because we beat this team earlier, but it's also a false positive because I don't think we're playing the same team we played in week three or four whatever that was.”
Though Sewanee is winless in nine contests thus far, the Tigers have played opponents tough the last two weeks.
On Oct. 30, Sewanee fell at Millsaps 42-32 and lost to seven-win Centre by 10 points at home last week.
The Tigers are culminating their season with Senior Day, which is what the Warriors did last week in a 34-7 win at War Memorial in Little Rock over Millsaps.
Because of that factor, along with other similarities between Hendrix and Sewanee, Buchanan sees this as a good matchup between these two teams.
“I think it's a good matchup,” he said. “It's a really close matchup because they've had a lot of injuries and had a lot of issues. And then we've had the same thing. So, it's really similar again in terms of a good matchup, but I really think that in the big picture, yes, you had a little bit of complexity because you did it before, but then you can't allow that to be a false positive because I really feel like they have played a lot better the last few weeks.”
One thing Buchanan hopes his team can replicate from last week, as well as the earlier contest against Sewanee is establishing the run.
Last week against Millsaps, the Warriors rushed for 330 yards, while rushing for 300 against Sewanee in the first go-round.
“The big thing is establishing the run and being able to get out there and really dominate on the line of scrimmage because that's what they want to do to win the football game,” Buchanan said. “So, that's what we've got to answer with to be able to win the football game.”
Though the contest may not be as easy as it seemed for the first matchup this fall, Buchanan said he is excited because of the atmosphere Saturday will bring.
“One thing I am looking forward to is it's gonna be it's gonna be fall football weather,” he said. “It's gonna be 45 degrees, the north wind's blowing, the leaves are changing, it's going to be a picturesque scene for college football.”
Hendrix and Sewanee kick off at 1 p.m. in Sewanee, Tennessee, to end the regular season for both teams.
