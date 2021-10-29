“They’re probably the most complete team we’ve faced.”
Hendrix coach Buck Buchanan isn’t shying away from what lies ahead Saturday for his battered one-win Warriors.
The Trinity Tigers lead nearly every major category among Southern Athletic Association teams; they are undefeated; and are ranked within the top 25 Division III schools.
Barring a late-season upset by Hendrix, also ranked Birmingham-Southern and Rhodes, Trinity likely takes the SAA crown this season, while the defense surrenders fewer than a touchdown a game and the offense averages nearly 47 points per game.
“I’ll be honest, it’s the best team that I’ve seen Trinity have since they went on their national championship run a long time ago,” Buchanan said. “I thought they were building to this point over the last few years, and they’ve continually gotten better with this senior class.”
Defensively, it’s not just the low point total that Trinity allows, it’s also the low yardage. The Tigers allow an average of 149.2 points yards per game, which could spell a lot of trouble for an Hendrix offense that is the second worst in the SAA in yards per game at 311.7.
“They play with a lot of confidence,” Buchanan said. “Well, actually they have talent first and then they play with a lot of confidence because of that and they play hard. I think they play harder than everybody else in the conference right now, and that’s very similar to what we were last year, defensively. We played really confident and we felt like we could stop the run with five guys in the box and they’ve done a good job of doing that. They can put five in the box. There’s times where there’s four in a box in there, and they’re in there stopping the run and forcing the ball outside. I think that’s one of the things that makes them really good.”
While Trinity and Birmingham-Southern are not the same team, one can make a comparison between the two defensively as BSC tightly trains Trinity in defensive statistics.
BSC played Hendrix Oct. 9 in Conway, and allowed 141 yards of total offense, which a large chunk came on a 61-yard Warrior touchdown.
Offensively, the Tigers boast the league’s best statistical quarterback in Tucker Horn.
Horn has completed 70.3 percent of his passes on 185 attempts. He has thrown 23 touchdowns to one interception, which is a better touchdown-to-interception ratio than anyone in the league.
Buchanan said consistency has been the key for Horn, but also Trinity’s defense helps build confidence.
“Horn came in and settled into the role and played consistently,” Buchanan said. “The other thing I think that gives him a lot of confidence is when your defense plays as good as it does. I mean, you can go out there and you don’t have to fear failure because if you make a mistake your defense is going to cover you, and we’ve been in that situation here before as well, where you can go out there and free-wheel it and make plays. That just makes your football team better.”
The task is tall for the Hendrix Warriors as they make their way to San Antonio, Texas, to take on undefeated Trinity at 11 a.m. Saturday.
