Overall, it was a rough weekend for Hendrix athletics as tennis dropped matches to Arkansas-Fort Smith, the men’s lacrosse team fell to Southwestern (Texas) and the women’s basketball team fell to Oglethorpe, but the football team notched its first win.
Playing for the first time since Nov. 16, 2019, the Hendrix College Warriors returned to the field after COVID-19 wiped out the fall season, with the Southern Athletic Association opting for a four-game regular season.
The Warriors traveled to Jackson, Mississippi, to take on Millsaps, as Hendrix walked away with a 37-27 win over the Majors.
Former Conway Christian Eagle quarterback Jacob Wood got his first collegiate start and was effective throughout.
Wood completed 19 of 31 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading the team in rushing with 97 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.
It took 11 minutes for the first score to get on the board as former Conway running back Kip Van Hoose ran for a 2-yard score, which was set up by a pair of runs by Wood, totaling 44 yards.
Wood then connected with Blake Hinton on a 15-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead with 1:51 left in the first quarter.
Millsaps scored its first touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Austin Russell to Amryn Jeffrey, before Wood ran for a 30-yard touchdown on Hendrix’s next drive.
Russell and Jeffrey connected again from 10 yards out before fellow Conway Christian graduate Bennett Ellis nailed a 24-yarder for a 24-13 lead.
A third Russell/Jeffrey connection from 52 yards out brought the Majors within four with 6:31 left in the third quarter.
Hendrix put up a pair of touchdowns — a 14-yard pass from Wood to Hinton and 2-yard run by Parker Turley — to push the lead out to a three-score game at 37-20.
Millsaps added a final touchdown with 6:34 left as Jeffrey scored his fourth of the game, but this time catching from Moise Tezzo on a 28-yarder.
Hendrix returns Saturday to Young-Wise Memorial Stadium for the first time since that Nov. 16, 2019, game when they host Austin College.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Fewer than 24 hours removed from falling to No. 7 Oglethorpe at Grove Gymnasium, the Hendrix women fell a second time, 72-43, to the Stormy Petrels at Grove Gymnasium.
An 8-0 run to start the game by Oglethorpe set the tone for the rest of the contest as the Stormy Petrels cruised to a 29-point win.
Things got a little closer than Oglethorpe would have liked as Hendrix cut a 17-7 led down to one over the course of three minutes as the two teams headed to the second quarter with a 20-17 lead after a Stormy Petrel layup pushed the lead back out to three before the second reame.
The Warriors stayed within single digits in the second quarter, but after halftime, the wheels fell off as Hendrix only mustered five points to Oglethorpe’s 18.
The Stormy Petrel lead snowballed in the fourth as the Warriors shot just 22.2 percent from the field in the second half.
Hendrix heads Saturday to Birmingham, Alabama, to take on Birmingham-Southern for a pair of weekend matchups.
TENNIS
A pair of tennis matches were played Saturday by both men’s and women’s programs against the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.
It wasn’t a nice day for either Warriors team as both fell 9-0 to UAFS.
LACROSSE
Hendrix men’s lacrosse played its season opener Saturday against Southwestern (Texas) at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium, but the end result was a 13-point victory by Southwestern as it won 19-6.
Hendrix will have a long break before hosting Centenary (Louisiana) on Feb. 24.
