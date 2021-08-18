Hendrix has finalized its 24-match, regular-season schedule, including start times, for the 2021 campaign.
During the regular season, the Warriors take part in three tournaments, including two to begin the year. Fourteen matches are of the Southern Athletic Association variety. Ten take place inside Grove Gymnasium, while five are neutral site affairs.
Brittany Newberry's squad hosts its annual Orange and Black Scrimmage at 6 p.m. Aug. 27.
Hendrix opens its regular season taking part in the Trinity (Texas) National Invitational on Sept. 3-4 inside Calgaard Gym. On Sept. 3, the Warriors face reigning Northwest Conference champion Whitworth (Washington) at 12:45 p.m. and the host Tigers at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Hendrix faces Concordia (Texas) at 12:15 p.m. and East Texas Baptist at 4:45 p.m., eying their fourth-straight win in the series.
The Warriors host five-straight home matches and seven of the next eight inside Grove Gymnasium, starting with the Hendrix Invitational Sept. 10-11.
The Orange and Black battle Division II Southern Arkansas at 6 p.m. Sept. 10. On Saturday, Hendrix welcomes Saint Thomas (Texas) at 10 a.m. and Dallas (Texas) at 4 p.m.
Newberry's bunch takes part in 14-consecutive SAA matches, beginning with consecutive home contests against Sewanee and Centre on Sept. 18 and Sept. 19, respectively. The Warriors look to improve to 15-4 all-time, including 8-2 at home, against the Tigers, with first serve set for 2 p.m. Hendrix hopes to win its ninth-straight over the Colonels while improving to 17-7 overall and 11-2 at home in the series following a noon start.
Other home SAA matches for the Warriors include Millsaps at noon Sept. 25, defending SAA Tournament champion Birmingham-Southern at noon Sept. 26, Rhodes at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, reigning SAA champion Berry at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oglethorpe at 2 p.m. Oct. 16.
Hendrix hits the road for the first time in league play Sept. 22 when the Warriors travel to Rhodes, with first serve set for 6:30 p.m. Other road SAA matches include at Berry at 11 a.m. Oct. 2, at Oglethorpe at 11 a.m. Oct. 3., at Centre at 11 a.m. Oct. 9, at Sewanee at noon on Oct. 10, at Birmingham-Southern at noon Oct. 23 and at Millsaps at noon on Oct. 24.
All-time, Hendrix is 17-3 against the Lynx, including 9-0 inside Grove Gymnasium; 15-5 versus the Majors, including 9-2 at home, having won eight-consecutive overall; 13-9 against the Panthers, including 7-3 in road matches; and 18-1 versus the Stormy Petrels, including 8-0 outside Conway.
Hendrix concludes the regular season with the Emory National Invitational on Oct. 29-30 inside Woodruff P.E. Center Gymnasium, with all matches taking place on court one. On Oct. 29, the Warriors face the host Eagles at noon and defending Old Dominion Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament champion Washington and Lee at 3 p.m. On Saturday, Hendrix battles Randolph-Macon at 12:30 p.m.
The Warriors face five opponents — Whitworth, East Texas Baptist, Saint Thomas, Washington and Lee and Randolph-Macon — for the first time in program history.
All Hendrix matches inside Grove Gymnasium are televised online via the Warrior Sports Network.
Hendrix, entering its fourth season with Newberry at the helm, returns four starters and 10 letter winners from a season ago, headlined by two All-SAA members — Newcomer of the Year and first team outside hitter Camryn Presley and second team right side hitter Sadie Walker. Jeanette McGrath, a four-year (2017-20) starter at libero for Hendrix and two-time All-SAA selection, enters her first season as an assistant coach.
Newberry is four wins shy of 50 for her career.
Capacity announcements for Grove Gymnasium will be announced on a later date. Hendrix and the SAA continue to monitor public health guidance and rely on experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health.
