Hendrix football will have to wait a little longer to try to extend its winning streak in season openers to six.
The Warriors' Saturday game at Austin has been canceled due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantines within the Roos' program.
The game will not be rescheduled and per NCAA protocols regarding COVID-19 scored as a no-contest.
The Southern Athletic Association announced Aug. 18 if a team cannot compete in a league contest due to COVID-19 related restrictions, then the game will be recorded as a forfeit for that team and not rescheduled.
Since Austin left the SAA and joined the American Southwest Conference starting this season, a forfeit is unenforceable, and the game is recorded as a no-contest.
Hendrix's next game is Sept. 11 against Wisconsin-River Falls at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium at noon.
Women’s Soccer
East Texas Baptist defeated Hendrix, 2-0, on Wednesday in the lid-lifter for both teams at Cornish Field.
The Tigers picked up their first win in three tries against the Warriors. Hendrix's consecutive win streak in season openers was snapped at three, while the Orange and Black lost for only the second time in the last seven such contests.
"It was a tough game tonight," Warriors head coach Jeff Trimble said. "We looked like it was our first game. We are trying to play a little differently this year, and it looked like we are still figuring some things out. We played inconsistent but did have some good moments. I was impressed with how hard Brianna Willis and Julia Dick played. They battled the entire game."
Raegan Kappler got East Texas Baptist (1-0) on the board in the 12th minute off an assist by Sarah Ramos. Taylor Duran added an insurance goal in the 83rd minute.
Kappler ended with three shots. Both of Turan's shots were on target.
Claire Montondon (1-0) made two saves in the first half for the win. Addison Funk played the last 45 minutes between the pipes.
Mary Helen VanHoy and Avery Taylor each recorded two shots and one shot on goal for Hendrix (0-1).
Anna Claire Lewis (0-1) went the distance in net for the Orange and Black, making a pair of saves.
The Warriors outshot the Tigers, 4-3, in the first 45 minutes.
Hendrix takes part in the Ozarks Tournament with two games in a four-day span, starting when the Warriors battle the host Eagles at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at 4:30 p.m. Trimble's squad is unbeaten (6-0-2) in its last eight contests in the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.