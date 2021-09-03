ATLANTA, Georgia - Hendrix, which is receiving votes for the Top 25, has been picked to finish third in the Southern Athletic Association preseason coaches' poll, the league office announced. The Warriors earned one first-place vote and 46 points in the poll.
Preseason coaches' polls will be announced for all SAA championship sports beginning with the 2021-22 campaign.
Trinity garnered two of eight first-place votes and 55 points to secure the top spot in the inaugural poll.
No. 25-ranked and five-time defending league champion Berry was picked second after getting two first-place votes and 53 points.
Birmingham-Southern was selected fourth with one first-place vote and 40 points, Centre fifth with one first-place vote and 39 points, Millsaps sixth with 22 points, Sewanee seventh with one first-place vote and 19 points and Rhodes eighth with 15 points.
The league's head coaches voted on the poll, each predicting the season's eventual order of finish 1-8.
A first-place vote garnered eight points, a second-place vote seven, a third-place vote six and so forth.
Hendrix opens its season Sept. 11 against Wisconsin-River Falls at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium at noon.
The Warriors return 14 starters and more than 60 letter winners from last season's squad.
The offense features seven returning starters from a year ago, including first team All-SAA right tackle Matthew Altrock and second team center Dylan Alexander and left tackle Will Sewell.
Hendrix returns its entire starting offensive line.
On defense, seven starters return, including the entire secondary, highlighted by second team cornerback Matthew Scirto, free safety Jacob Bremmon and strong safety Dalton Lindelof.
