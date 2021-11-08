Hendrix compiled 507 yards of total offense, with 355 coming on the ground, as the Warriors rolled to a 34-7 win over Millsaps on Saturday in Southern Athletic Association action at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
The Orange and Black won their third-straight game over the Majors and ended a five-game skid in league contests.
Men’s Basketball
Hendrix, which is receiving votes for in the latest Top 25, defeated reigning American Southwest Conference East Division and Tournament champion Ozarks, 68-62, on Sunday. The Warriors have won two of their last three season openers at home and improve to 5-0 in Grove Gymnasium in the series.
Carl Fitch posted a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for Hendrix (1-0). He shot 5 of 5 inside the paint and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.
Seth Stanley and Sean Coman each scored 12 points in the win. Stanley was 8 of 9 from the stripe. Coman added six boards and Stanley five.
Fitch and Stanley each had two blocks.
The Warriors shot 45.5 percent (15 of 33) from the floor in the final 20 minutes and erased a 12-point, first-half deficit.
Hendrix shot 38.1 percent (24 of 63) overall and 13 of 19 from the free-throw line. The Warriors grabbed 10 offensive rebounds, including four by Fitch, leading to 15 second chance points.
The Orange and Black forced 15 turnovers, resulting in 19 points.
Grayson Nix recorded a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds for Ozarks (0-2). He was 8 of 18 shooting overall and generated a 5 of 5 clip from the stripe for Ozarks (0-2).
Kamren Roelke added 16 points on 6 of 15 shooting from the floor and a 3 of 4 mark from the stripe in the loss.
The Eagles shot 41.4 percent (24 of 58) overall, 27.3 percent (6 of 22) from distance and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Hendrix continues a three-game homestand to begin its season when the Warriors host Dallas on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Ozarks defeated Hendrix, 65-51, in the season opener for both teams Friday inside Grove Gymnasium.
Kerigan Bradshaw pumped in 25 points and six rebounds for the Eagles. She was 9 of 19 from the floor and 4 of 9 from deep.
Faith Curry added 12 points on 6 of 10 shooting inside the arc. Cambie Poole pulled down nine rebounds, while Stevie Perkins and Judy Forbes each had seven.
Ozarks (1-0) shot 37.7 percent (26 of 69) overall and 29.6 percent (8 of 27) from 3-point range.
Kennedi Burns scored 12 points on 6 of 9 shooting inside the arc. Rachel Woppman added 10 points, going 3 of 5 from the floor and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Madi Pierce had nine points. Caroline Wendt narrowly missed a double-double with eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Burns, Pierce and Jayla King each had three steals.
Hendrix (0-1) shot 30 percent (18 of 60) overall and 13 of 21 from the stripe.
The Warriors travel to Central Arkansas for an exhibition Nov. 12. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.
Volleyball
No. 2-seed Birmingham-Southern defeated No. 3-seed Hendrix in four sets in the Southern Athletic Association Tournament semifinals Saturday inside The Cage Center.
The Panthers defeated the Warriors by scores of 25-20, 21-25, 25-14 and 25-17.
