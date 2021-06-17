BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Hendrix, which won the Southern Athletic Association West Division and advanced to the league's championship game last season, is ranked No. 17 in Lindy's Sports preseason Top 25, which was released as part of the publication's 2021 College Football National Preview.
The Warriors are one of four SAA teams ranked in the preseason poll.
Trinity sits at No. 10, defending league and East Division champion Berry checks in at No. 16, while Birmingham-Southern is No. 23. The conference returns to a non-division format this season.
The 2021 AFCA Coaches and D3football.com preseason Top 25 polls are expected to be unveiled in July.
Hendrix, entering its ninth season with Buck Buchanan at the helm, returns seven projected starters on each side of the ball, headlined by All-SAA first team right tackle Matthew Altrock and five second team members — center Dylan Alexander, left tackle Will Sewell, cornerback Matthew Scirto, free safety Jacob Bremmon and strong safety Dalton Lindelof.
Buchanan is six wins shy of 50 for his career.
Hendrix kicks off its season Sept. 4 at former SAA member Austin at 1 p.m.
