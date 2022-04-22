Hendrix has finalized its 10-game schedule, including kickoff times, for the 2022 campaign.
The final seven are of the Southern Athletic Association variety.
Four are scheduled for Young-Wise Memorial Stadium. For the second-straight year, the Warriors take part in a pair of neutral site affairs, including a Nov. 5 contest at War Memorial Stadium, the third-straight season Buck Buchanan's squad plays inside the Little Rock venue. One contest takes place under the lights.
Hendrix opens its season at home Sept. 3 against Austin at 1 p.m., the first of three-straight nonconference games. The Orange and Black eye their third victory in a row in the series and look to improve to 8-2 in season openers under Buchanan, who has won four of the last five meetings against his alma mater.
Hendrix's first of four true road games is at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Washington (Missouri). The Warriors face the Bears, who lost last season's inaugural Isthmus Bowl, for the first time since 2016.
For the second-consecutive season, Hendrix's first neutral site game is against Howard Payne at Children's Health Stadium in Prosper, Texas. Kickoff on Sept. 17 is 3 p.m.
After a bye week, Buchanan's bunch opens SAA play Oct. 1 at home against defending league champion Trinity. Kickoff is set for noon.
The two teams have split the last two meetings. The Tigers make their first trip to Conway since 2019. The Orange and Black have won their last two league contests by a combined score of 90-17.
The Warriors travel Oct. 8 to Millsaps, the first of four-straight contests which kicks off at 1 p.m. Hendrix, aiming for its fourth-straight win in the series, is 7-2 all-time against the Majors with Buchanan at the helm. The Warriors are 7-1 in the last eight matchups, with all seven triumphs coming by double digits, and have scored at least 33 points in each contest.
Hendrix welcomes Sewanee on Oct. 15, the Tigers' fourth trip to Young-Wise Memorial Stadium in the last five meetings. The Warriors have won the last three encounters by an average of 32.7 points per game.
Hendrix faces Centre on Oct. 22, the Colonels' third trip to Conway in the last four meetings but first since 2019, in its final home game.
Hendrix travels Oct. 29 to Birmingham-Southern. The Warriors, who have won five of the last seven matchups, including four by at least 10 points, have won two of the last three road meetings, with each victory by an average of 20 points.
Hendrix clashes with Rhodes at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5 at War Memorial Stadium. The contest marks the third-straight season the Warriors are scheduled to play in the 73-year old historic venue, with Hendrix claiming a 34-7 win over Millsaps in its last trip down I-430 in 2021.
The Warriors have won three of the last four meetings, with each Hendrix win by an average of 23.7 points.
In its only previous game at War Memorial Stadium, Rhodes lost to the Majors, 27-13, on March 14, 2021.
Hendrix concludes the regular season Nov. 12 at Berry. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The Warriors face two teams — Trinity and Birmingham-Southern — which qualified for last season's NCAA Division III Football Championship. The Panthers advanced to the tournament's second round.
All Hendrix games at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium and War Memorial Stadium are televised online via the Warrior Sports Network.
Hendrix, entering its 10th season with Buchanan at the helm after a 52-year absence from existence, returns four projected starters on offense and eight on defense, headlined by All-SAA second team middle linebacker Mitchell Johnson.
Buchanan is three wins shy of 50 for his career.
