The Hendrix College Warriors football team fell, 55-21, Saturday to Howard Payne at Children’s Health Stadium in Prosper, Texas.
The Warriors only mustered 256 yards of total offense, while Howard Payne put up 754 in Saturday’s Yellow Jacket win.
HPU’s Landon McKinney threw for 294 yards and five touchdowns on the day, while a swarm of Yellow Jackets ran for 278 yards on the day.
Junior quarterback Jacob Wood was out Saturday, which left quarterbacking duties to Parker Wells and Hunter Holden, who combined to throw for 174 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 15 of 27 passing.
The Warriors return home Saturday to play Sewanee at 1 p.m. in the final nonconference game.
Volleyball
Sadie Walker, Sam Friedl and Grace House combined to break or tie five Hendrix match records in the Warriors' sweep of Centre on Sunday in Southern Athletic Association action inside Grove Gymnasium.
The day after Brittany Newberry secured her 50th-career win as a head coach, the Orange and Black ended the Colonels' four-match win streak and won their ninth-consecutive in the series, this time by scores of 26-24, 25-20 and 25-20.
Hendrix (5-4, 2-0 SAA) also swept its third-consecutive home match.
Walker's 17 kills were the most in school history in a three-set match and tied for fifth highest in all matches. Her 17 points tied for the most in a three-game match. All were career-highs.
Friedl's 26 digs were the most ever in a three-game match.
House's four solo blocks set a new program record, and her six total blocks were the most in a three-set match and tied for fourth highest in all matches.
Camryn Presley's 40 attacks were a career-high and third most in a three-set match all-time by any Orange and Black player. Catalina Williams' 0.667 hitting percentage tied a career-high as the sixth-best performance in Warriors' history. Claire Smith's 23 assists tied for eighth most in a three-game match.
In a three-set match, Hendrix's 48 kills established a new program best, and its 46 assists tied for the most. The Warriors' seven total blocks tied for fourth most in a three-set match, and their five solo blocks tied for fifth most among all matches. Hendrix's 122 attempts were seventh most in a three-set match, and its 0.270 attack percentage was 10th best in all matches.
Walker ended with a 0.483 hitting percentage. Presley tallied a double-double with 10 kills and as many digs.
Peyton Nance totaled 12 digs in the win. Smith poured in a double-double with 11 digs and 23 assists. Kyler Greenlee dished out 17 assists.
Katie Hall totaled 11 kills for Centre (8-2, 2-1 SAA), while Isabel Thornton had 10. Madi Barron came up with 19 digs and Lily Hendricks 10. Meredith Phillips dished out 34 assists.
Hendrix travels to Rhodes on Wednesday looking to win for the 18th time in 21 meetings. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
North Central remained undefeated with a 2-0 win over Hendrix on Sunday at Rhodes Soccer Field in the final game of the Greg Volgas Memorial Tournament for both squads.
Jaziel Enriquez (4) scored the first goal of the match in the 15th minute with an assist from Aidan Westerberg. Dane Richardson (3) added an insurance goal in the 20th minute with help from Enriquez.
Four Cardinals had three shots apiece.
Oliwier Holowinski (2-0) made four saves in 90 minutes between the pipes for North Central (8-0).
Will Kelton and Jack Nolen each had two shots and one on frame for Hendrix (1-4-1). Zack Roberts and Jake Nelson also recorded one shot on goal apiece.
James Leone (1-3) started the match in goal for the Warriors before giving way to Manu Murga for the final 45 minutes. Each player made five saves.
Hendrix opens Southern Athletic Association action Saturday at Birmingham-Southern (Ala.) at 3 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Hendrix surrendered an own goal in the 71st minute in a 1-0 loss to Huntingdon in the first-ever meeting between the teams Saturday at Warrior Soccer Field.
Madison Tyron totaled four shots, including three on goal for the Hawks. Sam Curtis had two shots, both on frame.
Kiki Culpepper registered eight saves in 90 minutes between the pipes for Huntingdon (3-2).
Skylar Baker and Mary Helen VanHoy each ended five shots for Hendrix (2-2-1). The total marked a career-high for Baker and season-high for VanHoy. Kaitlyn Gilkey and Brianna Willis had three shots, including two shots on goal, apiece.
In the first start of her career in net, Mackenzie Smith (0-1) went the distance and made five saves for the Orange and Black.
The Warriors outshot the Hawks 22-9, including 8-6 on frame. Each team had three corner kicks.
Hendrix opens Southern Athletic Association play Sept. 25 at Birmingham-Southern at noon.
