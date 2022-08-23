Last week, the Hendrix men's soccer team welcomed 12 new members to the team as they moved back to campus before beginning preseason training tomorrow.
Coach Matt Kern is entering his seventh season coaching for the Warriors. Last year, he led his team to their best season performance since 2013 and their first sixth place finish in the Southern Athletic Association Conference. Returning for his third year as assistant coach is Nick Doyle.
Kern said he's "really excited about the group coming back.”
“There are some really valuable players who have played a lot of minutes and we'll see how our freshman adjust and fit in with our personalities,” Kern said.
His goals for the team this year are to continue to grow and hopefully host an SAA quarterfinal game. “
Oglethorpe has had a strong hold on the top spot for a few years but the others spots are pretty variable, one game could cause the places to shift and I really hope to have a top-four finish,” he said.
Kern is also a big fan of the NCAA regular season overtime rule change.
"I think it will help even the playing field,” he said. “A tie on the road could be a good thing for us. Typically the other team has more depth and it helps preserve our legs since we play so many games in our short season and any extra minutes puts a strain on our players".
Newcomers
As far as the incoming freshman, Coach Matt Kern is excited to see them start playing tomorrow. Many of the freshmen have a strong talent base and room for potential but the coaching staff still needs to see how they adjust to setbacks and the increased speed of play at the college level. However, Coach Kern said "if a freshman has proven he can work hard during preseason and some of our exhibition matches, we won't be scared to place him in our starting 11".
Returners
The coaching staff is "really excited to see Zack Roberts wearing the captain armband". Senior, Zack Roberts has been a starting defender for three years and has received SAA postseason recognition, being named an All-Conference Honorable Mention this past season and named to the All-Conference Sportsmanship Team his sophomore year. Despite being the backbone of the Warrior defense last year, Roberts scored two goals for the Orange and Black, including the game-winning goal against Austin College.
Also returning are two more of last year's All-Conference Honorable Mentions, Will Kelton and James Leone. Rising junior midfielder Will Kelton scored six goals during his first two years at Hendrix, including three off of penalty kicks. Returning for his second season is goalkeeper James Leone, who was ranked 163rd in the nation and second in the SAA Conference last year for his save percentage of 75.3. He also was ranked 199th nationally and sixth in the conference for his goals-against average of 1.5. Being a young, defensive, vocal, and extremely talented goalkeeper for the Warriors will be advantageous this upcoming season as the Warriors hope to finish in the top four in the SAA.
Two other extremely versatile and talented players who have played both offensively and defensively for the Warriors are Griffen McKay and Wyeth McKean, both natives of Bentonville, Arkansas. Also returning from Bentonville is rising sophomore Austin Pettigrew, who was named the SAA Offensive Player of the Week after scoring his first two collegiate goals, including the game-winning goal over Millsaps in the 75th minute and granting the Warriors their first win over the Majors. His season, unfortunately, ended early after an injury but the coaching staff is excited to see him back for his second year with the team.
NCAA Rule Changes
The recent NCAA rule change concerning overtime may also play a crucial role this upcoming season. The NCAA has ruled that regular season games ending in a tie will not have any overtime periods based on 47% of overtime periods resulting in the game still being tied. However, in the postseason, both overtime periods must be played if the game is tied, eliminating the opportunity for a golden goal/sudden victory. Another rule change instated by the NCAA this year states that if a game hasn't reached 70 minutes and has to be suspended and resumed that day or another day, the game will resume from the point at which it was stopped and all stats will carry over to the game when it resumes. Previously if under 70 minutes of a game had been played and had to be suspended due to weather, the game would fully restart when it was able to be resumed. Finally, the NCAA expanded video review, allowing video footage to be used to determine if a foul had occurred inside or outside the penalty area.
