Last week, the Hendrix men's soccer team welcomed 12 new members to the team as they moved back to campus before beginning preseason training tomorrow.

Coach Matt Kern is entering his seventh season coaching for the Warriors. Last year, he led his team to their best season performance since 2013 and their first sixth place finish in the Southern Athletic Association Conference. Returning for his third year as assistant coach is Nick Doyle. 

