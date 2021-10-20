THACKERVILLE, Oklahoma — Hendrix finished in 13th place after Tuesday’s final round of the Crusader Invitational, hosted by Dallas (Texas), on the par-72, 6,929-yard Scissortail Course at WinStar Golf Club.
The Warriors shot nine strokes better than Monday to total a two-day score of 657 (333 and 324).
Hendrix’s Andrew Gaspard improved by four strokes and as many spots from Monday to card a 160 (82 and 78) and tie for 52nd overall.
Cole Cody totaled a 162 (80 and 82). Lail Shaw shot five strokes better than his first round and moved up a spot after recording a two-day score of 167 (86 and 81).
For the second-straight day, Matthew Stephens carded an 85 to finish with a total of 170 (85 and 85).
Brady Fein improved by six strokes to enter the clubhouse with a 172 (89 and 83). Deqlyn Buttrey shot five strokes better than his first round to total a 173 (89 and 84).
East Texas Baptist won the team portion after carding a 586 (291 and 295). Chase Maus of Texas Lutheran, finished atop the leaderboard after recording a two-under 142 (72 and 70).
Women’s Golf
Two Hendrix golfers – Gianna Miceli and Ashlyn Sorrows – finished competition Tuesday after the final round of the Crusader Invitational, hosted by Dallas (Texas), on the par-72, 5,890-yard Scissortail Course at WinStar Golf Club.
Miceli finished 36th overall after firing a 208 (102 and 106). Sorrows improved by one spot and six strokes from Monday to place 43rd after totaling a 262 (134 and 128).
Karen Alvarez of UT Dallas (Texas) won the event after shooting a one-over 144 (71 and 73).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.