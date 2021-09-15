Hendrix finished 16th after Tuesday's final round of the Rhodes Fall Collegiate Classic at Tunica National. The Warriors carded a 319 in the third round for a two-day score of 967 (323+325+319) on the par-72 course.
Cody tied for 24th overall with a personal-best 54-hole total of eight-over 224 (74+76+74). He led the field in par-3 scoring with an average of 2.92 (one-under on par-3s) and was third in total pars.
Lail Shaw improved by 10 strokes from the last round Monday to card a total of 247 (79+89+79) for the Warriors. Andrew Gaspard finished with a total score of 248 (89+78+81), while Brady Fein and Deqlyn Buttrey carded 54-hole totals of 252 (85+82+85) and 270 (85+98+87), respectively.
Buttrey's 11-stroke improvement between the second and third round was tops amongst the 91-man field.
Huntingdon claimed the team title with a three-round total of two-over 866 (297+282+287). Will Hocker of Webster won the individual championship with a seven-under 209 (70+70+69).
Hendrix takes part in the Lyon Fall Invitational hosted by the NAIA school Sept. 27-28 at Cooper's Hawk Golf Course in Melbourne.
Volleyball
Hendrix libero Sam Friedl has been named Southern Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.
Friedl averaged 5.8 digs per set in three matches Sept. 10-11 in the Hendrix Invitational, leading the Warriors to a 2-1 record and pair of sweeps of Division II Southern Arkansas and Dallas.
She totaled eight service aces for the weekend, including a school-record five against RV Saint Thomas.
Friedl ranks second in the conference in digs.
Kennedy Dickens of Birmingham-Southern was voted Offensive Player of the Week.
Hendrix begins SAA play Saturday against Sewanee.
First serve inside Grove Gymnasium is set for 2 p.m.
