It was a busy Saturday for Hendrix as 12 men’s and women’s campus sports were all in action.
Kicking things off early Saturday morning was Hendrix men’s and women’s tennis.
Both teams fell 9-0 to Centre in Danville, Kentucky.
The Hendrix volleyball team then grabbed a pair of wins back from Centre as it swept the Colonels in both contests.
The Warriors took match one with sets of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-15, while match two was won 25-14, 25-20 and 25-22.
The Hendrix beach volleyball team took part in the Beach Bear Classic at UCA over the weekend and dropped the first match it participated in against North Alabama with a 4-1 loss, followed by a 5-0 loss to UCA in the afternoon.
Both men’s and women’s track and field teams placed seventh out of seven in the Rhodes 7-Way Meet in Memphis, Tennessee.
The men’s Lacrosse team fell 21-7 to Birmingham-Southern in Birmingham, Alabama, while the men’s golf team beat Centenary 299-310 in Little Rock.
Softball was run-ruled in five innings at the hand of Birmingham-Southern in an 18-5 loss at home, while baseball dropped both games of a double header to Rhodes by scores of 5-3 and 14-7.
Women’s soccer fell 1-0 to Rhodes, while the men’s soccer team tied Rhodes after two overtime periods at home.
Hendrix athletics is back in action April 9 with women’s and men’s soccer, along with men’s lacrosse all in action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.