Hendrix College head golf coach Matt Kern has announced the hiring of Will Jackson to be the new assistant coach for the men and women's team.
"We are thrilled to bring Will on staff. He brings a great deal of knowledge of the game and will be vital to the team.," Kern said.
Jackson joins the Warriors after spending the last year as a golf instructor for the Hurricane Golf & Country Club in Bryant. Prior to working at Hurricane, Jackson has worked at Naples National Golf Club in Naples, Fla., the Alotian Club in Little Rock, and the Conway Country Club in Conway.
Jackson graduated from the University of Central Arkansas in 2020 with a degree in Health Sciences and graduated with a Masters in Sport Management in 2022. Jackson also earned a Class A Membership from the PGA PGM Associate Program.
"I am beyond excited to be the Assistant Coach for both the men's and women's golf teams here at Hendrix," Jackson said. "Being able to come back to my hometown of Conway, Arkansas and coach at the collegiate level is truly a dream come true. I look forward to hitting the ground running and starting my coaching career here at Hendrix. Go Warriors."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.