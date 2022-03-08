Hendrix's Hailey Johnston has been voted Southern Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
The senior earns the distinction for the first time in her career and becomes the first Warrior to garner the honor since Jaydan Hunt on March 9, 2020.
Johnston, a Laguna Hills, California, native, went 2-0, throwing 10 innings over two games in the circle, against Sewanee on Saturday and Sunday, allowing a combined six hits and one unearned run. She struck out seven and walked four.
The Warriors swept a three-game series with the Tigers at Warrior Softball Field. Hendrix is tied for the longest active win streak in the country at 11.
This season, in nine appearances, with five starts and one complete game, Johnston is 6-0 with a 2.80 earned run average. In 35 innings, she has fanned 27 while allowing just 17 runs, 14 earned, and 11 walks.
Johnston leads the SAA and ranks fifth nationally in wins and is fourth in the league and 48th nationally in strikeouts.
At 13-1 overall and 6-0 in the SAA, the Orange and Black are off to their best start in program history.
The Warriors conclude a seven-game homestand when they host the Hendrix Invitational March 12-13. On Saturday, Hendrix faces Mississippi University for Women at 11 a.m. and Ozarks at 1:30 p.m.
Men’s Lacrosse
Hendrix attacker Spencer Dorfneilsen and goalkeeper Ian Domeika have been voted Southern Athletic Association Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, the league office announced Monday.
Dorfneilsen, a senior from Natick, Massachusetts, earns the distinction for the first time this season and fourth in his career, while Domeika, a freshman from Colchester, Connecticut, earns the honor for the first time this year.
Dorfneilsen totaled seven goals and four assists in a pair of wins over LaGrange and Huntingdon on March 4 and 6, respectively. He also scooped 12 ground balls in the victories.
Dorfneilsen ranks fourth in the SAA in points per game (4.5) and sixth in goals per game (2.75).
Domeika (3-2) recorded 12 saves in a 14-7 win over the Panthers and seven stops in a 15-8 triumph against the Hawks.
He went the distance between the pipes in both contests.
Domeika ranks fourth in the league and 97th nationally in goals against average (9.89).
The Warriors face UMass Boston on the campus of Southwestern (Texas) on March 17 at 6 p.m.
