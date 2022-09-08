On Tuesday, the Hendrix Warriors beat the Ozarks Eagles for the second time this season. In their first match-up, the Warriors won 3-1 and last night they posted a shutout result of 3-0.

The match started out with a strong offense from the Warriors, as they took three shots within the first two minutes of the game. For the next 10 minutes, both teams struggled to compose themselves on the ball and find connecting passes. However, in the 11th minute, a header from Julia Dick to the feet of Sydney Wagner created a passing sequence from Kaitlyn Gilkey to Sydnee Pritchett down the left wing. Pritchett’s cross in the 12th minute went right under the foot of the Ozarks defender and Camy McKenzie took a left-footed shot that went between the hands of the keeper, hit the crossbar, rebounded off the keeper, and went into the net. Shortly following the first goal, Ozarks committed a foul right outside the 18-yard box, giving the Warriors a dangerous reset opportunity. Camy McKenzie’s free kick went off the head of Emily Seymour and Brianna Willis took a shot that was initially deflected by the Eagles. Sydnee Pritchett had the follow-up shot, which was deflected by the Ozarks keeper before Willis buried the ball into the net.

