On Tuesday, the Hendrix Warriors beat the Ozarks Eagles for the second time this season. In their first match-up, the Warriors won 3-1 and last night they posted a shutout result of 3-0.
The match started out with a strong offense from the Warriors, as they took three shots within the first two minutes of the game. For the next 10 minutes, both teams struggled to compose themselves on the ball and find connecting passes. However, in the 11th minute, a header from Julia Dick to the feet of Sydney Wagner created a passing sequence from Kaitlyn Gilkey to Sydnee Pritchett down the left wing. Pritchett’s cross in the 12th minute went right under the foot of the Ozarks defender and Camy McKenzie took a left-footed shot that went between the hands of the keeper, hit the crossbar, rebounded off the keeper, and went into the net. Shortly following the first goal, Ozarks committed a foul right outside the 18-yard box, giving the Warriors a dangerous reset opportunity. Camy McKenzie’s free kick went off the head of Emily Seymour and Brianna Willis took a shot that was initially deflected by the Eagles. Sydnee Pritchett had the follow-up shot, which was deflected by the Ozarks keeper before Willis buried the ball into the net.
Late in the second half, the Warriors scored their third and final goal of the match after a throw-in from Willis deep in their offensive final third. Kaitlyn Gilkey received the ball, laying it back to Willis who crossed the ball, resulting in a great half-volley shot from Madison Lampkin. The keeper for Ozarks was unable to keep a grip on the ball, causing her to deflect it right in front of Gilkey, who capitalized on the opportunity.
Following the first two goals, the game became more physical as the Warriors held their own against the Eagles who were committing after-the-play fouls. Ozarks managed to earn a total of four yellow cards for dangerous fouls and gave up a total of 14 free kicks. Senior captain Brianna Willis said, “In the first half we were still trying to figure things out but in the second we regained our composure and were able to deal with their (Ozarks) aggression and just play our game”.
Kaitlyn Gilkey felt that “as the game went on, the midfield connected better and made great passes to result in more opportunities “. The Warriors outshot the Eagles 15-9, and 11-5 with shots on goal. Outside back Brianna Willis led the team with her four shots, three shots on goal, and one goal. Elisabeth Caton Nelson also picked up her third official win and shutout, making five saves and coming out of her box a couple of times to clear the ball.
“I love the result of this game but I think there are some lessons to learn,” Hendrix coach Jeff Trimble said. “I feel like Ozarks played better than us in some phases of the game which comes down to our inconsistency. Consistency will be a major focus for our young team moving forward. It was a very physical game and I’m glad our girls kept their composure and we got a good result”.
Hendrix’s next game is Thursday against Central Baptist College at Warrior Soccer Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
