After Hendrix College’s 49-33 loss to Wisconsin-River Falls, Warriors head coach Buck Buchanan was visibly miffed.
Giving up 514 yards of total offense, while leaving points on the board as well as seeing junior quarterback Jacob Wood’s pocket collapse on nearly every play left Buchanan frustrated with the play in the trenches.
“I thought we out-physicaled at the point of attack,” he said after the game.
Buchanan said that he was glad Wisconsin-River Falls did that to his Warriors and said it was what his team needed.
This week, Hendrix travels to a neutral site in Proper, Texas, to play American Southwest Conference opponent Howard Payne University.
The two teams will play in Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium in what is the first of two neutral site games the Warriors will play this season — the second being the Nov. 6 matchup against Millsaps.
But, Saturday’s game may elicit similar feelings as it is another team that hasn’t had much success recently, but also plays in one of Division III’s toughest conferences.
The ASC had three teams voted into d3football.com’s top 25, with preseason conference favorite Mary Hardin-Baylor earning first place, while Hardin-Simmons grabbed seventh and East Texas Baptist received votes.
Two weeks into the regular season and Mary Hardin-Baylor holds the top spot in the poll while Hardin-Simmons moved up to sixth. East Texas Baptist is still receiving votes.
But, in the stacked conference, Howard Payne was picked for a sixth-place finish.
That is likely not where the Yellow Jackets will place after a 43-17 thrashing of Texas Lutheran, who were voted to finish fourth, and a 42-36 win over McMurray.
Against TLU, HPU racked up 639 yards of total offense, led by a dynamic passing game that saw sophomore quarterback Landon McKinney throw for 353 yards and three touchdowns on 20 of 31 completions.
Offensively, the Yellow Jackets seemed to do no wrong as the ground game garnered 208 total yards and generated 33 first downs.
HPU’s play wasn’t completely clean, however, as the team had five fumbles, yet recovered four.
Against McMurray, it was a shootout, with both teams generating over 500 yards of total offense.
McMurray got most of its yards through the air, while the Yellow Jackets mixed in an aerial assault as well as a ground game.
McKinney threw for 309 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, while completing 13 of 25 passes.
Save lost yardage in both games on the ground, HPU rushed for over 300 yards, but netted close to 200.
With a smaller defensive line, the Warriors have their work cut out for them when accounting for the Yellow Jackets’ rushing attack.
Two guys on Hendrix’s defensive front weigh more than 250 pounds.
Though shutting down the running game may help, McKinney will have to be held in check.
Offensively for the Warriors, Wood left late in last week’s loss with a shoulder injury.
Up to that point, Wood accounted for 334 yards of Hendrix’s 380 total yards of offense.
If Wood can't go, it's likely freshman quarterback Ryan Hollingsworth who takes snaps from center.
Yet, a huge bright spot for the Warriors in last week's game was junior Tajae White's return game as he generated 209 yards through kick and punt returns.
Saturday’s game will kick off at 6 p.m. as the Warriors take on Howard Payne.
