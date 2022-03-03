MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Rhodes defeated Hendrix, 9-0, on Wednesday in the Southern Athletic Association opener for both teams inside the Dunavant Tennis Complex.
The Warriors fell to 2-1 in dual matches on the road.
Eleanor Burks and Greer Ayers in No. 1 doubles and Emma Self and Avery Stephens in No. 2 doubles each won five games for Hendrix (2-4, 0-1 SAA).
In No. 1 singles, Burks won the first set, 7-5, before falling in three.
Rhodes (3-0, 1-0 SAA) won five singles matches in straight sets.
The Warriors return to Hatcher Tennis Center for five-straight non-conference dual matches, starting March 8 against Ozarks. First serve is set for 7 p.m.
