Despite low shooting percentage for the game, the Hendrix Warriors (13-8, 7-3 Southern Athletic Association) found a way to defeat the Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels (12-9, 6-4 SAA) 75-71 on senior night Friday.
The Warriors shot 37.5% from the field in the game, but were good in other places of the game to help them defeat the Stormy Petrels.
Hendrix crashed the boards, recording 49 rebounds, 15 of which were offensive rebounds.
Sophomore forward Alex Conrad had 20 rebounds in the game alone and eight of them were offensive rebounds, which often led to second-chance points.
“I saw how they were a little undersized,” Conrad said. “Coach is always wanting me to be more aggressive on the offensive glass, so I thought it would be a good time tonight.”
In the first half, neither team could build much of a lead.
They traded baskets throughout much of the first half which led to a 40-39 Oglethorpe lead at the break.
In the first half, both teams were shooting under 50% from the field and neither were able to find the 3-ball much.
The Warriors finished the first half with six offensive rebounds to the Stormy Petrels’ two.
In the second half, the Warriors recorded nine offensive rebounds which led to second-chance points that helped the Warriors pull away from the Stormy Petrels.
Hendrix, throughout the game, was unselfish, finishing with 13 assists in the game which led to easy layups or 3-point baskets.
“That’s who we are,” Hendrix coach Thad McCracken said. “That’s when we are at our best… I think sometimes they enjoy creating for their teammates more than they do themselves.”
Sophomore guard Sean Coman finished the game with 17 points and made timely 3-point shots that helped Hendrix keep their lead coming down the stretch.
“We are looking to make the one more pass,” Hendrix sophomore guard Sean Coman said. “We are trying to get our teammates involved. We had four people in double figures but our assists are in double figures too. It’s not one person forcing shots or taking all the shots we have a really well-balanced attack.”
With the win Hendrix now sits in second place in the SAA, while Oglethorpe falls to fourth place in the standings.
Women
Oglethorpe 91,
Hendrix 49
The SAA-leading Stormy Petrels came out and dominated the paint in this game.
Of the 91 points, they scored 38 of them came from inside the paint.
It was obvious Hendrix could not handle the size of Oglethorpe.
In the first quarter, both teams shot around 40% from the field, which kept the game close at the end of the first quarter 24-20 in favor of the Lady Stormy Petrels.
In the second quarter, Hendrix was held to only three field goals for the quarter.
It had a hard time moving the ball up the court and had multiple turnovers in the quarter which held Oglethorpe build a 48-29 lead at the half.
Coming out of the break it was much of the same.
Oglethorpe’s defense held Hendrix to two field goals in the third quarter.
The Stormy Petrels extended their lead to 72-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Hendrix shot 27.6% from the field for the game.
Oglethorpe had 28 points off Hendrix’s turnovers, which put Hendrix in a whole that they just couldn’t get out of.
Oglethorpe moves to 10-0 in SAA play and 20-1 overall for the season, while Hendrix falls to 0-10 in conference and 2-19 overall on the season.
