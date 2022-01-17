JACKSON, Mississippi - Hendrix defeated Millsaps, 71-62, on Sunday in Southern Athletic Association action.
The Warriors end a two-game skid overall and three-game losing streak inside the Hangar Dome.
Sean Coman poured in a double-double with a game-high 19 points and season-high 10 rebounds in the win. He shot 6 of 11 overall, including 3 of 7 from deep. Seth Stanley added 14 points. Coman and Stanley combined to shoot a perfect 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Tyler Deithloff and Jonathan Ryan each scored eight points in the victory. Deithloff was 4 of 5 inside the arc and Ryan 3 of 5. Darvis Rasberry Jr. grabbed six rebounds. Alex Conrad and Jack Eaton each dished out three assists.
Hendrix (10-6, 3-2 SAA) shot 51.4 percent (18 of 35) from the field in the first 20 minutes and 45.8 percent (27 of 59) overall.
The Warriors shot 92.9 percent (13 of 14) from the charity stripe in the second half and 86.7 percent (13 of 15) overall. Hendrix held edges in points off turnovers (12-7), bench points (29-25), points in the paint (32-20), second chance points (9-3) and fastbreak points (13-12).
Bryce Brown had 12 points on 4 of 8 shooting, including a 3 of 3 mark from beyond the arc, in the Majors' 10th-straight loss overall. Cameron Williams scored 11 points, while Newlon Gillihan and Doug Watson each had 10.
Millsaps (2-12, 0-4 SAA) shot 36.8 percent (21 of 57) overall, 40 percent (8 of 20) from 3 and 80 percent (12 of 15) from the stripe.
The Warriors host Centre on Friday. Tip-off inside Grove Gymnasium is set for 8 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Millsaps defeated Hendrix, 66-37, on Sunday in Southern Athletic Association action inside the Hangar Dome.
Briasha King scored 19 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the free-throw line for the Majors.
Elecia Lartigue had 15 points on a 5 of 6 mark at the charity stripe. Andrea Rayford added 12 points.
Latigue and Rayford each shot 5 of 8 inside the arc. Rayford and Emily Sims grabbed seven rebounds apiece.
Millsaps (7-8, 2-2 SAA) shot 45.5 percent overall (20 of 44) and just 16.7 percent (2 of 12) from 3 but attempted 36 free throws, making 24.
Kennedi Burns ended with 13 points, going 5 of 7 from the foul line, and three assists for the Warriors. Alicia McCloria added eight points and Madi Pierce seven. Blysse Harmon grabbed six rebounds.
Hendrix (6-8, 0-3 SAA) attempted 27 free throws, making 17.
The Warriors host Centre on Friday. Tip-off inside Grove Gymnasium is set for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.