Hendrix's Alicia McCloria scored a career-high 24 points in her team's 76-73 loss in overtime to Sewanee on Sunday to conclude the first half of Southern Athletic Association play.
Keisha Phillips and Abby Young each scored 17 points for the Tigers.
Kinsley Logan added 15 points on 3 of 6 shooting beyond the arc and a 4 of 5 effort from the line for Centre (6-11, 1-6 SAA). Ellie Treanton had 11 points and was 6 of 7 from the stripe.
The Tigers shot 39 percent (23 of 59) overall, 43.5 percent (10 of 23) from 3 and 80 percent (20 of 25) from the free-throw line.
Kennedi Burns pumped in 16 points, her fourth-straight game in double figures, and went 4 of 5 from the foul line to go along with six rebounds and a career-high three rejections for Hendrix (7-9, 1-4 SAA). Madi Pierce recorded her sixth double-double this season and ninth of her career after totaling 14 points and 10 rebounds. She shot 5 of 9 from the stripe.
The Warriors' Blysse Harmon grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds and Caroline Wendt eight. Hendrix shot 34.8 percent (24 of 69) overall, 34.4 percent (11 of 32) from behind the arc and 14 of 25 from the free-throw line. The 11 made treys were one shy of a season-high. The Warriors outrebounded the Tigers 50-40, including 22-12 on the offensive glass, leading to 19 second chance points. Hendrix also held edges in bench points (10-8) and fastbreak points (7-0).
The Warriors erased a 12-point, first half deficit by outscoring Sewanee 21-12 in the third quarter, taking their first lead of the game after Kelsey Korb drained a bucket from deep as time expired to give her team a 49-48 advantage.
A Korb old-fashioned 3-point play increased the advantage to four 50 seconds into the fourth quarter, but the Tigers countered with a 13-0 run in a 4:11 span. Hendrix countered with six-consecutive points. Logan and McCloria traded 3s on consecutive possessions, as McCloria scored five-straight points for her squad to cut the deficit to 64-63 with 22 seconds on the clock.
A technical foul on Sewanee's Camryn Broussard on its next offensive possession gave the Warriors two free throws and the ball, but Hendrix was unable to connect on either free throw or a 3-point attempt.
Treanton made the first of two free throws with 10 seconds to go before Burns drew a foul and sank both shots at the charity stripe, tying the affair at 65. An offensive foul by Logan gave the Warriors the ball with 0.4 seconds at halfcourt, but a heave towards the basket as time expired failed to connect, sending the game into overtime.
Young and McCloria traded treys, making the score 72-71 in favor of the Tigers with 1:05 left in the game. Trailing by three with seven seconds to play, a potential game-tying trey by the Warriors rimmed in and out as time expired.
Hendrix travels Friday to Centre for a 5 p.m. tip.
Men’s Basketball
Hendrix defeated Sewanee, 85-66, on Sunday to conclude the first half of Southern Athletic Association action. The Warriors picked up their third-straight win in the series and largest margin of victory since an 83-59 triumph on Jan. 31, 2010.
The Orange and Black improve to 6-2 inside Grove Gymnasium and snap a two-game skid on Garrison Court.
Seth Stanley scored a game-high 25 points on 8 of 11 shooting, including a 4 of 7 effort from 3, and a perfect 5 of 5 mark from the free-throw line for Hendrix (11-7, 4-3 SAA).
Hendrix's Alex Conrad pumped in career-highs in points (22), field goals (nine) and field goal attempts (13), all inside the arc, and a 4 of 7 effort from the charity stripe to go along with three steals, which tied a career-best.
Carl Fitch and Darvis Rasberry Jr. each had 10 points in the triumph. Fitch also grabbed a game-high six rebounds.
Hendrix shot a season-high 55.9 percent (33 of 59) overall, 40 percent (6 of 15) from 3 and 13 of 19 from the free throw line.
Colin Kahl ended with 18 points on 8 of 9 shooting in the loss. Russ Marr had 12 points on 5 of 9 shooting to go along with four assists.
The Tigers shot 52 percent (26 of 50) overall, 41.7 percent (5 of 12) from beyond the arc and 64.3 percent (9 of 14) from the free-throw line.
Hendrix opened up the first of two nine-point advantages in the first 20 minutes after Stanley scored five-straight points for his team, which led 18-9 at the 13:45 mark.
The Warriors closed the final 2:54 on the period on an 8-0 run, doing all of their damage in the paint. A Jack Eaton basket as time expired gave Hendrix a 36-27 advantage at intermission.
Hendrix shot 56 percent (14 of 25) inside the arc and 48.5 percent (16 of 33) overall in the first 20 minutes. Conrad had 14 points in the frame on 7 of 10 shooting inside the arc. Sewanee shot 46.2 percent (12 of 26) from the floor in the period.
A Stanley layup on the first possession of the second half gave his team its first double-digit advantage, 38-27. The Warriors led by double digits for the final 16:24. Hendrix led by as many as 23 points twice in the final 2:06.
The Orange and Black blistered the net in the final 20 minutes, shooting 65.4 percent (17 of 26) from the floor, 57.1 percent (4 of 7) from 3 and 84.6 percent (11 of 13) from the foul line.
The Tigers shot 58.3 percent (14 of 24) from the field, 60 percent (3 of 5) from behind the arc and 8 of 12 from the stripe after halftime.
Hendrix travels Friday to Centre for a 7 p.m. tip.
Men’s Swimming and Diving
Hendrix won the 14th annual Panther Invitational, hosted by Principia in the Natatorium, on Saturday with 667 points.
Hendrix's 200-yard medley relay team of Diogo Sa, Tyler Hinrichsen, Zane Shaner and Paxton Higgerson took first place in a time of 1:42.89. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Higgerson, Spencer Quon, Heston Coon and Hudson Pace won in 3:19.13.
Hinrichsen was first in the 400-yard individual medley in 4:38.09. Shaner claimed first place in the 100-yard butterfly in 54.56 seconds. Higgerson claimed first in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races in 22.03 and 47.99 seconds, respectively. Quon won the 500-yard freestyle and 200-yard backstroke in 5:05.15 and 2:02.58, respectively. Coon took first in the 100-yard backstroke in 56.10 seconds. Pace took the top spot in the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke races in 1:04.59 and 2:23.72, respectively. Josh Wadley won the 200-yard butterfly and 1,650-yard freestyle in 2:13.88 and 18:01.34, respectively.
The Warriors' Oli Steven-Assheuer won the 1- and 3-meter diving competition with 194.45 and 175.35 points, respectively.
Hendrix closes its regular season Jan. 29 with a dual meet against Millsaps inside Bob Courtway Pool starting at 1 p.m.
Women’s Swimming and Diving
Hendrix finished second in the 14th annual Panther Invitational, hosted by Principia in the Natatorium, on Saturday after totaling 509 points.
Hendrix's Kirsten Nicholas won the 1- and 3-meter diving competitions after amassing 182.80 and 143.20 points, respectively. Sarah Linneman took first in the 200-yard backstroke in 2:19.49.
The Warriors' 200-yard medley relay team of Linneman, Emma Sampson-Green, Trinity Dohoney and McKenzie Tucker placed second in 1:58.62. Linneman placed second in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.53 and 50-yard freestyle in 26.36 seconds. Sampson-Green was second in the 200-yard breaststroke and 400-yard individual medley in 2:47.62 and 5:48.35, respectively.
Hendrix closes its regular season Jan. 29 with a dual meet against Millsaps inside Bob Courtway Pool starting at 1 p.m.
