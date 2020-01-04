Hendrix men's basketball drops double overtime game to Oglethrope

In search of their first win at Oglethorpe in nearly 20 years, Hendrix battled the Stormy Petrels on Friday from Atlanta, Georgia.
It took all 50 minutes for the Stormy Petrels to hold off Hendrix as Oglethorpe defeated the Warriors, 85-81 in double overtime.
Seth Stanley calmly made three free throws, trailing by three points, at the end of the first overtime after drawing a foul while shooting a 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left in the period but three turnovers and just two rebounds in the second overtime session allowed the home team to pick up the four-point win.
Jacob Link recorded a stat line of 20 points, a career-high 17 rebounds, a game-high five assists and a game-best five steals.
Hendrix falls to 7-6 on the year with a 1-1 mark in the Southern Athletic Association, while Oglethorpe improves to 7-6 with a 1-1 mark in SAA play.
Oglethorpe pulled within seven with a minute to go but a successful mid-range jumper by Rod Cummings II put Hendrix up nine.
Cummings II found Sean Coman from the left corner for three as the first half buzzer sounded as Hendrix took a 36-24 lead into the break.
A 15-0 run at the start of the second half turned a Hendrix 12-point advantage into a Stormy Petrel three-point cushion with 13:23 to go in regulation.
Hendrix trailed by three, 46-43, with 11:28 until a jumper by Stanley, 3-pointer by Coman and a layup by Carl Fitch put the Warriors on top, 50-46 with under 10 minutes to go in regulation.
Two free throws by Cummings II put the Warriors on top, 58-53, with four minutes left.
With six seconds left in regulation, Oglethorpe drained two free throw attempts before Stanley missed one and made the other with five seconds to go and a two-point cushion for Hendrix.
With one second to go in regulation, Hendrix fouled Oglethorpe and the Stormy Petrels tied the game up at 63 to force overtime.
Oglethorpe enjoyed a six-point lead with 56 ticks on the clock in the first overtime.
A 3-pointer by Coman brought the deficit within three with 42 seconds later.
After a defensive stop and a rebound by Link, Stanley was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with 0.3 left on the clock, still trailing by three, and made all three attempts to send the game to a second overtime period.
The Stormy Petrels took the three-point advantage 16 seconds into the period, 75-72.
After Link pulled Hendrix within a point, 79-78, Link stole the pass at the top of the key and took it coast-to-coast for an and-one opportunity, giving Hendrix the 81-79 lead with 49 seconds left.
Seven seconds later, the home team converted an and-one play of its own and took the 82-81 lead.
Oglethorpe scored the final three points of the game for the 85-81 win over Hendrix.
Hendrix shot 24 of 67 (35.8%) from the floor, 8 of 33 (24.2%) from downtown and 25 for 30 (83.3%) from the charity stripe Friday.
The 33 3-point field goal attempts Friday is a new season-high.
Two games into conference play, Hendrix is tied with Oglethorpe, Sewanee and Centre for third-place honors in the SAA.
Hendrix travels to Rome, Georgia, to take on Berry at 1 p.m. Sunday.
:Turnovers hinder Hendrix women’s basketball against Stormy Petrels
Anissa Gutierrez produced a career-high 17 points including 14 of them in the opening 20 minutes of the game but it wasn't quite enough as Hendrix fell to (Received Votes) Oglethorpe on Friday night 80-52 in the first game of the new decade.
Cassidy Salyer tied her career-best after recording 14 points for the second consecutive game.
With the loss, Hendrix falls to 2-11 on the year with an 0-2 mark in Southern Athletic Association play, while the Stormy Petrels improve to 12-1 on the year with a 2-0 mark in conference contests.
Hendrix shot 14 for 54 (25.9%) from the field, 11 for 32 (34.4%) from deep and 13 for 21 (61.9%) from the charity stripe against Oglethorpe on Friday.
The 11 3-pointers made and the 32 3-pointers attempted are new season-high marks for Hendrix.
Hendrix travels to Rome, Georgia, to take on Berry at 11 a.m. Sunday.
