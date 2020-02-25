ATLANTA, Georgia — The Southern Athletic Association announced its All-SAA Swimming and Diving awards Monday afternoon.
It was announced that Heston Coon, Paxton Higgerson, Michael Hernandez and Sam Melhorn earned All-SAA Second Team honors following their magnificent performances on the 2019-20 season.
Coon is a sophomore from Mountain View, Hernandez is a freshman from Dallas, Texas, and graduate of Bryan Adams High School and Higgerson is a sophomore from Du Quoin, Illinois, while Melhorn is a senior from Knoxville, Tennessee.
Melhorn, Hernandez, Coon and Higgerson carded a 3:10.87 mark in the men's 400-yard freestyle relay Saturday in the final day of the 2020 Southern Athletic Association Championships from Birmingham, Alabama.
Hendrix finished in sixth place in the conference championship event.
Hernandez and Higgerson also earned SAA Men's Swimmer of the Week honors during the regular season.
