BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Looking to build upon its incredible season, Hendrix hit the road to Birmingham, Alabama in search of the regular season sweep against the Birmingham-Southern Panthers.
Unfortunately, the Panthers shot 60% from the floor and better than 57% from deep as BSC pulled off the upset, 104-75, over Hendrix on Friday night.
Brooks Cartwright totaled a team-high 15 points, 12 of which were scored in the opening 20 minutes of play.
Hendrix falls to 14-9 on the season with an 8-4 mark in Southern Athletic Association competition, while BSC improves to 7-16 on the season with a 3-9 mark in conference games.
With two SAA games left on the regular season, Hendrix is still in second place in the conference standings after Centre and Oglethorpe also lost Friday night.
Hendrix shot 22 of 65 (33.8%) from the floor, 11 for 33 (33%) from deep and 20 for 26 (76.9%) from the free-throw line.
The 33 3-pointers attempted Friday night tied the season-high mark (Jan. 3 at Oglethorpe).
The Warriors head to Jackson, Mississippi, to take on Millsaps at 3 p.m. Sunday.
BSC Outlasts Hendrix in women's basketball action Friday
Hendrix hit the road to Birmingham, Alabama, to take on Birmingham-Southern on Friday evening, hoping to end a 19-game losing skid.
After falling to the Panthers by just two points, 61-59, in Conway, Hendrix and the Panthers were tied at 18 after one period, but BSC outscored the Warriors 28-14 over the next two quarters and 26-17 in the final 10 minutes as BSC pulled out the 72-49 win.
With the loss, Hendrix falls to 2-21 on the season with an 0-12 mark in Southern Athletic Association play, while BSC improves to 14-19 with an even 6-6 clip in conference games.
Anissa Gutierrez recorded a team-high 13 points on 6 of 14 shooting, while Kessie Jenkins recorded 12 points in 30 minutes of work.
Hendrix shot 18 for 56 (32.1%) from the floor, 5 of 21 (23.8%) from beyond the arc and 8 of 13 (61.5%) from the free-throw line.
The Warriors head to Jackson, Mississippi, to take on Millsaps at 1 p.m. Sunday.
