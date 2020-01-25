After falling to No. 25 Centre a week ago in Danville, Kentucky, Hendrix sought revenge against the Colonels but this time inside Grove Gymnasium with over 900 fans in full support of the "Whiteout" game.
The Warriors found themselves down by three, 31-28, at the half and held the 49-47 lead with 10:38 left, but Centre scored 23 points in the final 10 minutes and carded a 10-2 run late as the Colonels picked up the 72-56 win over Hendrix in the Southern Athletic Association Game of the Week.
With the loss, Hendrix falls to 11-8 on the season with a 5-3 mark in SAA play, while Centre improves to 17-2 and 7-1 in conference contests.
Seth Stanley recorded a game-high 22 points and team-high nine rebounds, while Sean Coman added 14 points on 4 of 10 from deep.
Hendrix shot 18 for 48 (37.5%) from the floor, 9 of 24 (37.5%) from deep and 11 of 18 (61.1%) at the charity stripe.
Despite the loss, Hendrix remains tied for second place in the conference standings (tied with Berry and Oglethorpe).
Hendrix battles Sewanee at 3 p.m. Sunday from Conway inside Grove Gymnasium.
Women
Looking to avoid a season sweep to Centre, Hendrix hosted the Colonels inside Grove Gymnasium on Friday evening in front of over 400 loud fans.
The Colonels went on to shoot over 58% from 3-point land, while holding Hendrix to 4 of 21 from deep as Centre carved the 73-59 win over Hendrix. With the loss, Hendrix falls to 2-17 on the season and 0-8 in Southern Athletic Association play, while Centre improves to 11-8 on the season with a 5-3 mark in conference games.
Kessie Jenkins tied her career-best with 20 points against the Colonels on nine made field goals.
The game was played as a "Go 4 The Goal" game, which raises awareness and funds for pancreatic cancer.
Jenkins shot 9 of 11 on the night with three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes of work before fouling out.
Gutierrez added 17 points and four rebounds, while Rachel Woppman added eight points in 28 minutes of action.
The Warriors shot 22 for 56 (39.3%) from the floor, 4 of 21 (19%) from deep and 11 for 15 (73.3%) from the free-throw line.
The 22 made field goals recorded by the team Friday ties the season-best (Jan. 10 against Birmingham-Southern and Nov. 19 at Dallas Christian).
Hendrix takes on Sewanee at 1 p.m. Sunday from Conway inside Grove Gymnasium.
