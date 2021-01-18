Millsaps (Mississippi) defeated Hendrix, 65-41, on Sunday.
The Southern Athletic Association (SAA) game was the second in less than 24 hours between the two teams inside Grove Gymnasium.
Helena Roe scored 13 points for Millsaps (3-0, 2-0 SAA) on 5 of 8 shooting to go along with eight rebounds.
Briasha King chipped in 12 points and four steals, while Elecia Lartigue had 10 points.
Taelor Manning added nine points and six assists. Andrea Rayford pulled down seven rebounds.
The Majors shot 76.9% (10 of 13) from the floor in the third quarter and 48% (24 of 50) in the game despite going just 27.3% (3 of 11) from 3 and 46.7% (14 of 30) from the free-throw line.
Kennedi Burns and Kessie Jenkins each scored 11 points for Hendrix (0-2, 0-2 SAA) and combined to shoot 57.1% (8 of 14) from the field. Burns was 3 of 5 from behind the arc.
Jenkins tied for a game-high in rebounds (eight). Rachel Woppman came up with three steals.
Hendrix shot 7 of 12 from the charity stripe, including 6 of 8 in the second quarter.
Drew Gaeng's squad continues league play with a trip to Berry (Georgia) on Jan. 30. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m. CT.
Hendrix Men’s Basketball
Sean Coman's third made 3-pointer with 1:33 to play Saturday helped Hendrix erase an eight-point, second-half deficit and defeat Millsaps (Mississippi), 68-66.
The Southern Athletic Association (SAA) game was the second in less than 24 hours between the two teams inside Grove Gymnasium.
The Warriors trailed 46-38 with 15:17 to play before limiting the Majors to just 18 points over the next 13 minutes.
A Tyler Deithloff trey from the corner with 2:18 on the clock gave Hendrix (1-1, 1-1 SAA) its first advantage, 65-64, since the 5:48 mark of the first half.
Cam Rucker sank two free throws with 1:37 to go to put Millsaps (1-1, 1-1 SAA) back on top, but Coman's bucket from distance on the next possession provided the 11th and final lead change of the day.
Seth Stanley tied for a game-high with 16 points in the victory, his 29th-straight game in double figures.
Coman and Rod Cummings II each chipped in nine. Coman was 3 of 5 from deep.
Stanley, Coman and Jackson Parks each hauled in five boards. Stanley and Coman dished out four assists apiece.
Carl Fitch tallied seven points and as many rebounds for the Orange and Black. Craig Collier II also chipped in seven points.
Hendrix shot 43.8 % (14 of 32) from the floor in the final 20 minutes and 38.5% (25 of 65) overall. Thad McCracken's team shot 5 of 9 from 3-point range in the second half and 37.5% (9 of 24) in the contest.
In a game that featured seven ties, the Warriors forced 19 turnovers and totaled 12 steals.
Doug Watson scored 16 points in defeat on 5 of 10 shooting. Rucker and Joshua Miller added 10 points apiece. Cameron Williams recorded 10 rebounds.
The Majors shot 35.4% (23 of 65) overall, 34.4% (11 of 32) from distance and 9 of 12 from the stripe.
Hendrix continues league play with a trip to Berry (Georgia) on Jan. 29. Tip-off is slated for 5 p.m. CT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.