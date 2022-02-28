No. 2-seed Oglethorpe defeated No. 3-seed Hendrix, 77-64, in the Southern Athletic Association Tournament semifinals Saturday inside the Cage Center on the campus of Berry.
The Warriors' season comes to a close after tying for the most wins since the 2008-09 campaign.
In the second half, Hendrix (17-10) went on a 9-2 run in just 55 seconds. Darvis Rasberry Jr. had two old-fashioned 3-point plays sandwiched around a Seth Stanley triple, giving Hendrix a 53-44 advantage with 13:04 left in the game. The Stormy Petrels responded with a 12-0 spurt. A Jackson Parks trey tied the affair at 56 with 8:47 to play, but an Uba Ezigbo 3-pointer started a run where Oglethorpe (18-7) scored 21 of the game's final 29 points.
Ezigbo and Dimetri Chambers each scored 18 points. Ezigbo shot 7 of 13 overall and 3 of 4 from distance. Chambers was 6 of 9 from the charity stripe.
Oglethorpe's Lane Foster added 17 points and was 8 of 11 from the foul line. Jack Murrah had 12 points on 4 of 5 shooting from 3.
The Stormy Petrels shot 38.8 percent (26 of 67) overall, 35.7 percent (10 of 28) from beyond the arc and 68.2 percent (15 of 22) from the free-throw line.
Stanley led all scorers with 23 points, going 8 of 10 from the stripe. Rasberry Jr. had 12 points on 5 of 10 shooting inside the arc. Sean Coman finished with 11 points and was a perfect 4 of 4 from the stripe.
The Warriors shot 36.8 percent (21 of 57) overall and 80 percent (16 of 20) from the foul line.
Hendrix dished out 11 assists on 21 made field goals and held edges in rebounds (41-39), points in the paint (28-26), second chance points (7-5) and fastbreak points (16-12).
Softball
Hendrix ran its overall win streak to eight games and completed a three-game sweep of Centre following a 10-7 victory on Sunday in Southern Athletic Conference action.
The Warriors have won five-straight games at Centre Softball Field dating back to last season. The Colonels have lost five-consecutive games overall, all at home.
The series was moved from Warrior Softball Field to The Bluegrass State due to inclement weather, with the Orange and Black maintaining the home team on the scoreboard for all three games.
The Warriors notched their first three-game sweep in conference play since 2020 at Sewanee.
In his first season guiding Hendrix (10-1, 3-0 SAA), Mark Suire has the Warriors off to their best start in program history. The Warriors are tied for the third longest active win streak in the country, trailing only Salisbury by two games and Randolph-Macon by one.
Hendrix's Makayla Ragland made the start in the circle but took a no decision, allowing five runs, four earned, on eight hits in 2.1 innings. Skyler Teague (3-0) earned the win with 2.1 innings of relief, giving up just one earned run on two hits with two walks. Johnston threw an inning out of the bullpen, surrendering one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Sample (1) earned the save after allowing just one hit in the final inning.
Andrea Searcy (2-1) took the loss after being chased from the circle after just two-thirds of an inning, surrendering six runs, three earned, on four hits with two walks. Lucy Baseheart pitched five innings of relief, giving up four runs, two earned, on six hits with five strikeouts, three walks and a wild pitch.
The Warriors continue league play with a three-game series against the Tigers on March 5-6. First pitch of Saturday's doubleheader at Warrior Softball Field is set for noon.
Tennis
Hendrix defeated Austin, 9-0, on Saturday inside Hatcher Tennis Center. The Warriors have won three of their last four dual matches overall and four of the previous six against the 'Roos.
Agustin Kalinowski and Eric Meyne of Hendrix (3-3) improved to 5-1 this season in No. 1 doubles after a win over Luke Henley and Tate Nelson of Austin (0-5). Connor Brooks and Brayden Bolch won on the two-line over William Dixon and A.J. Wueste. Each Warriors' tandem won 8-1.
Elijah Pierce and Morgan Oglesbee completed the doubles sweep for the Warriors with an 8-3 triumph over Storm Simonin and Yudai Abe on the three-line
In singles' action, Kalinowski, Pierce and Meyne won in straight sets. Kalinowski did not lose a game to Henley on the one-line. Pierce was victorious in No. 2 singles over Nelson: 6-3, 6-1. Meyne won each set 6-1 over Simonin on the three-line.
Oglesbee won 8-5 in No. 4 singles over Dixon. Bolch won 8-7 (7-5) in No. 5 singles over Wueste. Brooks did not lose any of eight games in No. 6 singles to Abe.
The Warriors snapped a streak of 38-straight loses in dual matches at home dating back to the 2016-17 campaign.
Hendrix opens Southern Athletic Association play March 3 at Rhodes. First serve is set for 4 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
Hendrix opened its season Saturday with a pair of losses to Central Arkansas and Missouri State in the Shoals Beach Bash, hosted by North Alabama at UNA Beach Volleyball Complex. The Warriors lost to the Sugar Bears, 5-0, and Bears, 4-1.
In No. 3 doubles, the Orange and Black's Liz Roy and Isabella Eurgil won their first set, 24-22, over Kelsie Sager and Evelyn Griffith Davis of Central Arkansas (1-0) before losing in three.
In No. 1 doubles, Abby Collier and Camryn Presley of Hendrix (0-2) swept Chloe Fillpski and Tylar Garrett of Missouri State (2-1), 21-9 and 21-14.
In No. 4 doubles, the Warriors' duo of Morgan Ford and Mabrey Matz defeated the Bears' Becca Bach and Brooke Plessner in the first set, 21-13, before falling in three.
Hendrix's Faith Hill and Avery Evans-Brooks won their first set, 21-11, over Missouri State's Madalyn Bass and Mya Young before dropping the match in three.
The Warriors take part in the Badger Classic, hosted by Division II Spring Hill, March 4-5 at Gulf Beach Place in Gulf Shores, Alabama. On the first day of the tournament, Hendrix faces NAIA member William Carey at 7:30 a.m. and Huntingdon at noon.
