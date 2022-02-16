Hendrix won its eighth-consecutive game against Rhodes following Tuesday’s 58-52 triumph in the regular season and Southern Athletic Association finale for both teams. The Warriors won their third-straight over the Lynx inside Mallory Gymnasium.
The two teams are set to meet again in the SAA Tournament quarterfinals, with Hendrix (16-9, 9-5 SAA), the No. 3 seed, hosting No. 6 seed Rhodes (10-14, 5-9 SAA) inside Grove Gymnasium.
The Orange and Black conclude the regular season 7-5 in true road games, their first winning record in such affairs since posting the same mark in 2008-09. The Warriors tied a program record with nine SAA wins, and their 16 victories overall and in the 2019-20 campaign are the most for the program since 17 in 2008-09.
Seth Stanley totaled 15 points on 5 of 8 shooting in the victory. He was 3 of 3 at the foul line. Sean Coman added 10 points and six rebounds. Alex Conrad grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds, his most since 20 against Oglethorpe (Ga.) on Jan. 31, 2020.
Rhodes shot just 30.4 percent (17 of 56) overall and 25 percent (4 of 16) from distance but stayed in the game by not missing a free throw, going 14 of 14, including 10 of 10 after halftime.
Each team had nine points off turnovers.
Women’s Basketball
Receiving Votes/No. 23 Rhodes held off Hendrix, 68-62, on Tuesday in the regular season and Southern Athletic Association finale for both teams inside Mallory Gymnasium. The two teams are set to meet again in the SAA Tournament quarterfinals, with the Lynx as the top seed and the Warriors the eighth seed.
Rhodes shot 35.4 percent (23 of 65) overall and 73.7 percent (14 of 19) from the free throw line.
Pierce ended with a game-high 23 points on 9 of 20 shooting. Kennedi Burns added 21 points on 8 of 17 shooting.
Hendrix shot 39.3 percent (24 of 61) overall. Each team shot 33.3 percent (8 of 24) from distance.
Baseball
Hendrix defeated Ozarks, 17-13, on Tuesday, snapping a three-game losing streak at Lonnie Qualls Field.
Tuesday marked the most runs scored by the Orange and Black since a 19-18 loss to Southwestern (Texas) on April 9, 2011, four days after an 18-12 win over the Eagles.
Hendrix (4-0) is off to its best start since 2003, when the Warriors also won their first four contests.
Hendrix totaled 15 RBI, seven stolen bases, eight steal attempts, 23 total bases, 43 at-bats and eight walks.
The Warriors host Nebraska Wesleyan for a three-game series Feb. 19-20, starting with a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. at Warrior Baseball Field.
Men’s Lacrosse
Hendrix improved to 7-0 all-time against Centenary following Tuesday’s 22-7 win at Mayo Field. The Warriors have scored at least 20 goals in every meeting and won by an average of 21.7 goals per game.
Nick Quarles scored seven goals for Hendrix (1-1), which got its first win for Jordan Drumheller as a collegiate head coach.
Quarles’ seven goals, coming in just his second collegiate game, tied for fourth-most in program history. His eight points tied for ninth most.
The Warriors held edges in shots (59-27), shots on goal (43-15), ground balls (42-28) and face offs (20-13).
The 12 assists, 59 shots and 42 ground balls each ranked second in program history.
Hendrix was 9 of 11 on clears and forced a school-record 34 turnovers.
The Warriors host Whittier and former Hendrix head coach Curt Foxx on Saturday at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium starting at 3 p.m. Foxx guided the program for six seasons (2011-16).
