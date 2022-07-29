On Monday, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced its list of honorees for the 2021-22 Outstanding Team Academic Awards and the 2021-22 Srixon/Cleveland Golf NCAA All-America Scholars.
The Warriors Men’s Golf team was recognized for their collective academic achievements by being named an All-Academic Team honoree for 2021-22 after posting a cumulative 3.0+ GPA. Hendrix joins Oglethorpe as the only two programs in the Southern Athletic Association (SAA) to receive this distinction for the 2021-22 season.
28 NCAA Division III men’s golf teams earned 2021-22 Outstanding Team Academic honors.
In addition, the GCAA recognized Cole Cody ‘22 as a Srixon/Cleveland Golf NCAA Division III All-America Scholar. In total, 140 NCAA Division III athletes from 56 schools earned 2021-22 Srixon/Cleveland NCAA All-America Scholar honors. To be eligible for this distinction, a student-athlete must have competed in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 79.0 for Division III, and maintain a minimum cumulative career GPA of 3.2. The recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.
Cody was one of seven male golfers in the SAA to earn this distinction for the 2021-22 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.