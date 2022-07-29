All-American

Hendrix golfer Cole Cody was recently named an Academic All-American.

 Courtesy of Hendrix College

On Monday, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced its list of honorees for the 2021-22 Outstanding Team Academic Awards and the 2021-22 Srixon/Cleveland Golf NCAA All-America Scholars.

The Warriors Men’s Golf team was recognized for their collective academic achievements by being named an All-Academic Team honoree for 2021-22 after posting a cumulative 3.0+ GPA. Hendrix joins Oglethorpe as the only two programs in the Southern Athletic Association (SAA) to receive this distinction for the 2021-22 season.

