Matt Kern and the men’s soccer program revealed their schedule for the 2023 season.
The team kicks off their season with two exhibition games Saturday, Aug. 26 and Monday, Aug. 28th. The Warriors will be hosting Southwest Baptist University and Central Baptist College.
Opening the season, the Warriors will host two non-conference games with Lyon College on Saturday, Sept. 1 and University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Sunday, Sept. 3.
The following weekend the Warriors will make their way to Irving Texas, Texas, on Friday, Sept. 8 for a game against University of Dallas. From there, they will travel north to Sherman, Texas, for a game with Austin College on Sunday, Sept. 10. They will close their non-conference matches the following weekend against McMurry University and Stockton University on Friday, Sept. 15 and Sunday, Sept. 17 in Memphis, Tennessee.
The Warriors open their SAA conference against Birmingham-Southern College on Saturday, Sept. 23 in Birmingham, Alabama. This will be the first of 8 conference games for the Warriors with four of the matches being on Warrior Soccer Field.
The Warriors will conclude their season at home on Monday, Oct. 23 against Ecclesia College before going into the SAA on Saturday, Oct. 28.
