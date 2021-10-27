CLARKSVILLE — Tuesday's "White Out" at Hurie Soccer Field turned into a whitewash, as Hendrix dominated Ozarks, culminating in a 3-0 victory in the regular-season finale for the Warriors.
Hendrix (4-7-3) posted its third shutout this season, the most since recording three-straight in 2017. The Orange and Black won their first regular-season finale since 2015 and ended a streak of three-straight losses in such games.
Matt Kern's squad ends a 10-game winless streak in the series, including seven-straight defeats.
Kern also earns his first victory in eight tries against the Eagles as Hendrix head coach, the fourth time this season he has accomplished that feat against an opponent.
"I am really proud of the boys for getting three points on the road against an Ozarks team that always gives us fits," Kern said. "The game was very disjointed for the first 15 minutes, but we settled in well. I am pleased with the clean sheet."
After dropping the previous three matchups each by one goal, Hendrix, which earned its first win in six road games against Ozarks (8-7-1), controlled offensive possession Tuesday, holding edges in shots (15-4), shots on goal (9-4) and corner kicks (8-2). The Eagles were whistled for 10 fouls compared to only two committed by the Warriors.
Sam Laine and Caden Wilcox scored their first collegiate goals in the first half. Laine (one) beat Logan Keller (2-3) in the 22nd minute with an assist from Wyeth McKean. Wilcox made the score 2-0 in the 30th minute.
A Will Kelton-to-Zack Roberts (two) connection in the 60th minute finished the onslaught. Kelton has recorded at least one point in five of the last seven games, and his team is 3-1-1 in those contests.
Kelton ended with three shots, while Jake Nelson and Yahir Munoz each had two. Both of Munoz's shots were on frame.
Manu Murga (1-1-1) earned his first collegiate win between the pipes after making four saves in 90 minutes.
Four different Ozarks' players had one shot on goal.
Keller made six saves in 90 minutes.
No. 6-seed Hendrix travels to No. 3-seed Centre for the Southern Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinals Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.
