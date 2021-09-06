The University of Texas at Dallas defeated the Warriors, 2-0, on Sunday in the final game of the Hendrix Invitational at Warrior Soccer Field.
Riley O'Donnell (two) broke a scoreless tie in the 54th minute with an assist by Oliver Hamby. O'Donnell (three) scored his second goal of the match in the 85th minute with aid from Brandon Bohn.
O'Donnell ended with seven shots, including three on goal.
UT-Dallas (2-1) totaled 14 shots, including five on frame.
Trey Nickel (2-1) went the distance between the pipes and made a pair of saves in the win.
Jack Nolen recorded two shots for Hendrix (0-1-1), while Griffen McKay, Zack Roberts and Yahir Munoz each had one.
Nolen and Munoz put one shot on goal apiece.
James Leone made his first career start in goal and played the first half before giving way to Manu Murga (0-1-1), who made three saves in the final 45 minutes.
The Warriors take part in the Austin Tournament on Sept. 10-12. Hendrix faces Sul Ross State at 5 p.m. Friday, and the tournament-host 'Roos on at noon Sept. 12.
Volleyball
Hendrix split a pair of matches Saturday in the Trinity Fall Classic inside Calgaard Gym.
The Warriors swept Concordia by scores of 27-25, 25-22 and 25-18 before falling to East Texas Baptist, which won in five games by scores of 14-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23 and 15-12.
Hendrix's Brittany Newberry is three wins shy of 50 for her career.
In the first match, Camryn Presley narrowly missed her first double-double this season with nine kills and 10 digs in the victory. Catalina Williams, Lauren Whitehead and Sadie Walker each had seven kills. Sam Friedl had 13 digs, while Peyton Nance came up with 12. Claire Smith dished out 14 assists and Grace Dean a career-high 11.
Smith also tied a career-high with three of her team's eight service aces.
Sarah Ghormley totaled 14 kills for the Tornados. Kylexus Block had a double-double with 13 kills and 12 digs. Avery Smith came up with 14 digs. Kaitlyn Ruiz and Alyssa Legette totaled 17 and 15 assists, respectively.
Concordia (0-4) committed as many service errors (five) as aces.
In the second match, Avery Reid paced East Texas Baptist (1-3) offensively with 14 kills. Lillie Hill had 29 digs.
Kayla Rainey, Jenna Helms and Kaylee Morton each tallied a double-double for the Tigers. Rainey recorded 13 kills and 14 digs. Helms recorded 17 digs and 29 assists. Morton had 11 digs and 13 assists.
Walker contributed nine kills, while Presley chipped in eight and 14 digs.
Presley tied a career-high with three service aces, as Hendrix (1-3) netted nine.
Friedl came up with 29 digs, while Nance totaled 13.
Smith sent 20 assists to her teammates. Greenlee had 10 and Dean eight.
Grace House's six block assists tied for third most in a match in program history, the second-straight day a Warriors player achieved the mark after Mallory Carty posted six against Whitworth.
Hendrix totaled 16 block assists, which tied for fourth most in program history. The Warriors' 10 total blocks tied for sixth most.
The Orange and Black host the Hendrix Invitational on Sept. 10-11 inside Grove Gymnasium. On the first day of the tournament, Newberry's squad faces Division II Southern Arkansas at 6 p.m.
On the second day, the Warriors battle Saint Thomas, which is receiving votes for the Top 25, and Dallas at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.
